Former housemate of Big Brother Naija season 6, Ololade Gbolahan popularly known as Kayvee has broken his silence after his abrupt withdrawal from the show.
BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show
The reality TV star says he is currently in a medical facility where he is receiving treatment.
The photographer turned reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, where he released a press statement.
He thanked everyone who has shown support towards him since his withdrawal over mental health issues.
He, however, revealed that he is in a medical facility where he is working through the debilitating anxiety.
"Since my withdrawal from the house, I have reconnected with my family, and I am currently in a medical facility working through the debilitating anxiety I felt. I covet your love and prayers," part of his statement read.
Kayvee withdrew from the reality TV show voluntarily following his struggle with mental health issues.
