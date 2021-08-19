RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says he is currently in a medical facility where he is receiving treatment.

Reality TV star Kayvee [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija season 6, Ololade Gbolahan popularly known as Kayvee has broken his silence after his abrupt withdrawal from the show.

Recommended articles

The photographer turned reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, where he released a press statement.

He thanked everyone who has shown support towards him since his withdrawal over mental health issues.

www.instagram.com

He, however, revealed that he is in a medical facility where he is working through the debilitating anxiety.

"Since my withdrawal from the house, I have reconnected with my family, and I am currently in a medical facility working through the debilitating anxiety I felt. I covet your love and prayers," part of his statement read.

Kayvee withdrew from the reality TV show voluntarily following his struggle with mental health issues.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show

'I don't have piercings on my nipples and vagina' - BBNaija's Arin

'Juju Stories' wins Boccalino d'oro award at Locarno Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson and hubby welcome baby boy

BBNaija 2021: Maria complains to Biggie about Angel's seductive powers

Personal shoppers to the rescue in new 'Papa Benji' season 2, episode 4 teaser

Scarlett Johansson's husband confirms her pregnancy

"My marital status did not keep me in check," Niyi reveals [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija 2021: Pere is a weird, manipulative, egoistic person - Whitemoney