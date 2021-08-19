The photographer turned reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, where he released a press statement.

He thanked everyone who has shown support towards him since his withdrawal over mental health issues.

He, however, revealed that he is in a medical facility where he is working through the debilitating anxiety.

"Since my withdrawal from the house, I have reconnected with my family, and I am currently in a medical facility working through the debilitating anxiety I felt. I covet your love and prayers," part of his statement read.