BBNaija 2021: Kayvee withdraws from 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Kayvee is the first Big Brother Naija housemate to voluntarily withdraw from an ongoing season.

BBNaija housemate Kayvee [Instagram/mrkayvee]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Kayvee has withdrawn from the show barely two weeks after joining alongside JMK, Michael and Queen.

According to reports, Kayvee was advised to withdraw from the game due to his recent struggle with mental health.

Recall the housemates called Big Brother's attention to Kayvee's sudden display of behaviour suggesting mental health challenges. The housemate was later called privately to speak with the show's medical team and a note was read to the housemates to help Kayvee pack his bags.

Reacting to the latest development, Kayvee's social media handler requested fan support as the photographer figures his next move.

"The KayVee we know isn't what people are painting him to be. His friends and family will never allow him to go into the house if he had a mental health issue. KayVee is big on mental health and positive vibes, and you could see that from when he entered the house," the post read.

"What is happening in the house is simply a reaction to him being unwelcomed. He was full of life when he got into the house, and something has triggered this phase. This has caused him to withdraw into his shell to rebuild his energy and vibe..."

"KayVee is passionate about his craft, and that's why he is on the #BBNaija show to promote himself and work. He has worked with several celebrities and individuals. He's a focused and hardworking person whose life and work ethics inspire his friends and family. Over the years, he has tirelessly built his brand “KOKO’s VIEW”, which provides top-notch photography and cinematography to clients.

"He doesn't speak bad English. Guys, he felt unwelcomed and overthinks his point before speaking, so it sometimes comes across as incoherent. Isn’t it human nature to overthink? Let's be humane..."

The housemate will be the first to voluntarily exit the show on medical grounds.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

