Big Brother Naija season four reality TV star, Joe has announced the passing away of his dad, Alfred Abdallah.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 3, 2019. In a very emotional tribute, he described his dad as a very happy man, full of smiles and who was never quick to anger.

"This handsome young man My Father, Alfred Sang songs to us kids Cracked jokes till we were at ease Never allowed chaos Never angry ever But smiled forever. I am glad you buried no child I am glad we made you proud I am glad you were always happy As I am so sad you left early... May your beautiful soul rest. #RIP "We have loved them in life, let us not forget them in death until we have conducted them by our prayers into the eternal abode of bliss" -St. Ambrose of Milan," he wrote.

Our sincere condolences go to the entire Abdallah family. Joe was one of the housemates from the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season four.

BBNaija 2019: Joe from reality TV show

Joe has been evicted from the BBNaija house after three weeks in the house. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Joe became the ninth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house. He was evicted along side Enkay.

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Joe and Enkay from the Big Brother House. Joe's exit came after spending a total of 21 days and three weeks in the house.