One of the most interesting stories you'd read today is that Adesua Etomi making the front cover of Vogue Magazine and one person who can't hide his feelings over this is her husband, Banky W.

The music star turned politician took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 14, 2019, where he showered accolades on his wife for making it to the front cover of one of the biggest fashion and lifestyle magazines in the world.

"Breaking news: My wife is on the cover of VOGUE MAGAZINE!!!!!!!!!! Susu you are such a star and an inspiration!!! I'm soooo PROUD of you and happy for you. You're an incredible actor, and an even more incredible human being, and you deserve to shine so bright that the whole world has no choice but to see it. This is incredible. Thank you to @voguemagazine and glory to God," he wrote.

Congratulations Adesua Etomi from all of us at PULSE for this new laudable achievement and we wish you more as your career progresses. Don't we all love it when Nigerian celebrities get either achieve something great career wise or get recognized on the global stage?

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde honoured by the United Nations as one of the most influential Africans

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been honoured by the United Nations as one of the 100 most influential people of African descent. The AMVCA award-winning actress announced the good news via her Instagram page on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

"Honoured to be one of the Most Influential 100 People of African Descent at the United Nations by @mipad100," she wrote. Congratulations to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde for flying high the name of our country.