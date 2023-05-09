The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ayra Starr's teachers punished her for painting nails, told her she wouldn't succeed

Babatunde Lawal

Contrary to her teacher's beliefs, she is currently one of the biggest stars in Africa.

The young Nigerian singer-songwriter who has been taking the music industry by storm is Ayra Starr.
The incident occurred after she painted one of her fingernails pink, which resulted in the teachers surrounding her, punishing her, and hurling insults at her.

Despite being physically beaten and reprimanded, Ayra Starr maintained her resilience and refused to let the experience deter her from pursuing her dreams. She recalled that she remained convinced that she would overcome the setback and ultimately succeed.

Captioning the TikTok video, she wrote, "I remember when all my female teachers gathered and knelt me down to tell me I’ll never be anything in life just because I painted one fingernail pink, but even back then with the tears in my eyes, I always knew was the shit. The beating I’ve gotten in this life just for having a mind of my own"

Recently, the youngster revealed that her mathematics teacher predicted her future in music when she was just 14 years old.

She shared this on an episode of 'Afrobeats Intelligence' with Joey Akan, where she said the teacher, who was a Muslim, saw something special in the singer's inquisitive nature and love for music.

According to Ayra Starr, the teacher inspired her to join the choir and learn how to sing more. He urged her to make videos online and post them, and he specifically told her she would be signed to Mavin, which she's currently signed to.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

