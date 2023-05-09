Ayra Starr's teachers punished her for painting nails, told her she wouldn't succeed

The incident occurred after she painted one of her fingernails pink, which resulted in the teachers surrounding her, punishing her, and hurling insults at her.

Despite being physically beaten and reprimanded, Ayra Starr maintained her resilience and refused to let the experience deter her from pursuing her dreams. She recalled that she remained convinced that she would overcome the setback and ultimately succeed.

Captioning the TikTok video, she wrote, "I remember when all my female teachers gathered and knelt me down to tell me I’ll never be anything in life just because I painted one fingernail pink, but even back then with the tears in my eyes, I always knew was the shit. The beating I’ve gotten in this life just for having a mind of my own"

Recently, the youngster revealed that her mathematics teacher predicted her future in music when she was just 14 years old.

She shared this on an episode of 'Afrobeats Intelligence' with Joey Akan, where she said the teacher, who was a Muslim, saw something special in the singer's inquisitive nature and love for music.