ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

During that period, he was still trying to find his footing and was depressed.

Ayoola Ayolola had his baby outside of wedlock and he felt that he had disappointed everyone, especially his pastor father. [Instagram/ayo_olla}
Ayoola Ayolola had his baby outside of wedlock and he felt that he had disappointed everyone, especially his pastor father. [Instagram/ayo_olla}

Recommended articles

Ayolola opened up about his journey to fatherhood during a recent sit-down with Chude Jideonwo, stressing that at the time it happened, he was depressed and wasn't prepared to be a father.

"I was still trying to find my feet and figure out why I was here. I mean I knew why I was here but I was trying to navigate those waters. So now I'm supposed to cater to somebody? Someone's life can be made or ruined because of me directly?" he said.

He also revealed that after he found out that he was going to be a father out of wedlock, disappointment came over him as he felt that he had let his pastor father and everyone down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had a child out of wedlock. At what age? As a pastor's child, of course, my dad was not really happy with me at the time and I got so depressed that I almost took my life. That was one of the lowest times of my life. I was so blinded by the negative side that I didn't see the blessings in it," he said.

Ayolola also detailed the moment when he was overcome by depression and stood at the centre of a busy road, hoping that he'd get hit by a car and die.

Ayoola Ayolola and his baby boy [With Chude]
Ayoola Ayolola and his baby boy [With Chude] Pulse Nigeria

"I felt to myself, 'What if I just end it right now? You know, nobody is going to miss me.' I was actually in the middle of the road, and when you’re calculating when to cross, I deliberately miscalculated so that I would be hit. Maybe this is a good idea," he said.

At the very last minute, he began to rethink his decision when the thought of going to hell overwhelmed him and somehow he wasn't run over.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But then, I think the fear of if you do it, you go to hell. I don’t want to go to hell. Maybe it was a bad idea. And then something happened that maybe picked up the pace or slowed down a little more, and the car just brushed me. I still fell off the road, and some people came to help me up, not knowing what I tried to, you know, "Ayolola continued.

The actor revealed that after his attempt his mentality completely changed and he began to see the positive parts of fatherhood.

"Anyway, all of that happened, and I look back now. I look at the very handsome young man, and I’m like, really? This is what I was about to miss? This is whose life I was about to destroy by my actions? By the action I was about to take, that I was going to take blindly, this little boy would have been made fatherless."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

I started acting because I was broke - Ayoola Ayolola

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Surprises, snubs, and shades from the 2024 AMCVA nominations list

Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations — see the full list

'Over the Bridge' leads 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations — see the full list

Remembering Amaechi Muonagor – 10 movies that defined a Nollywood legend

Remembering Amaechi Muonagor – 10 movies that defined a Nollywood legend

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

'Jenifa's Diary' is one of Nollywood's most impactful series — Bimbo Ademoye

'Jenifa's Diary' is one of Nollywood's most impactful series — Bimbo Ademoye

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career