Ayoola Ayolola attempted suicide after learning he was going to be a father

Ayolola opened up about his journey to fatherhood during a recent sit-down with Chude Jideonwo, stressing that at the time it happened, he was depressed and wasn't prepared to be a father.

"I was still trying to find my feet and figure out why I was here. I mean I knew why I was here but I was trying to navigate those waters. So now I'm supposed to cater to somebody? Someone's life can be made or ruined because of me directly?" he said.

He also revealed that after he found out that he was going to be a father out of wedlock, disappointment came over him as he felt that he had let his pastor father and everyone down.

"I had a child out of wedlock. At what age? As a pastor's child, of course, my dad was not really happy with me at the time and I got so depressed that I almost took my life. That was one of the lowest times of my life. I was so blinded by the negative side that I didn't see the blessings in it," he said.

Ayolola also detailed the moment when he was overcome by depression and stood at the centre of a busy road, hoping that he'd get hit by a car and die.

"I felt to myself, 'What if I just end it right now? You know, nobody is going to miss me.' I was actually in the middle of the road, and when you’re calculating when to cross, I deliberately miscalculated so that I would be hit. Maybe this is a good idea," he said.

At the very last minute, he began to rethink his decision when the thought of going to hell overwhelmed him and somehow he wasn't run over.

"But then, I think the fear of if you do it, you go to hell. I don’t want to go to hell. Maybe it was a bad idea. And then something happened that maybe picked up the pace or slowed down a little more, and the car just brushed me. I still fell off the road, and some people came to help me up, not knowing what I tried to, you know, "Ayolola continued.

The actor revealed that after his attempt his mentality completely changed and he began to see the positive parts of fatherhood.