AY denies hanging up on senior colleague Julius Agwu

Agwu had accused AY of taking over his Easter Sunday date for his own show and hanging up on him when he called to talk to him about it, during an interview with Naija FM a few days ago.

In response to the allegations, AY took to his Instagram page to share his side of the story. According to the movie producer, Agwu had requested a rescheduling of AY Live, as it coincided with Agwu's Laugh for Christ's Sake comedy show, which had been held on Easter Sunday for years. However, AY denied Agwu's claim that he blatantly refused and hung up on him, and even shared proof to support his statement.

In the lengthy response, the filmmaker expressed his disappointment with the accusations and threatened to take legal action against Agwu. He maintained that he did not intentionally hijack the date from Agwu, and defended himself with evidence to counter the allegations.

"The truth remains the only ultimate power to downplay all the lies in a place where the Internet never forgets. Dear senior colleague Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that i took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts..

"Slide 2: Confirms that Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).

Slide 3: Confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in London on Easter Sunday, April 8th, 2012. (I am here wondering how you intended to do both London and Nigeria the same day).

"Slide 4: Confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in Port Harcourt on Good Friday, March 29th, 2013 (and not on Easter Sunday)."

"Slide 5: Confirms Julius D Genius Agwu performing at AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2013. (which I believed would have been an issue if I truly ever cut a call on senior colleague who holds claim the same date)

"Slides 6 &7: Confirms our cordial relationship as family friends after my Easter show in 2013 (I’m still wondering at what point I cut a call on you for us to still see ourselvesas families)". AY wrote in part.