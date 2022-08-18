RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]
Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

The singer took to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday, August 18, 2022, where he shared a photo of the new property.

Recommended articles

"Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏠," he captioned the photo.

Asake's new home is worth between N80M - N150M.

Born Ahmed Ololade on January 13, 1995, Asake is a famous Nigerian musician.

He broke out in the industry when he dropped the 2020 single, Lady.

He rose to stardom after being signed to YBNL Records by the label boss, Olamide.

He released his debut EP, Ololade Asake, which was a commercial success internationally.

The music project is home to four hit tracks – Omo Ope, Sungba, Trabaye, and Baba God.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

Throwback Movie Review: Is this your King? - King of Boys 2 review

Throwback Movie Review: "Is this your King?" - King of Boys 2 review

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

2Face Idibia celebrates baby mama Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

2Face Idibia celebrates baby mama Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what fans should expect from sequel

‘Squid Game’ creator reveals what fans should expect from sequel

Police spokesman says Buju has questions to answer after he boasted about spitting on officer

Police spokesman says Buju has questions to answer after he boasted about spitting on officer

Majeeed sells out his 1st international show in Mauritius

Majeeed sells out his 1st international show in Mauritius

Buju BNXN almost gets into free-for-all fight with police officers

Buju BNXN almost gets into free-for-all fight with police officers

Oscar 2023: NOSC announces call for submission

Oscar 2023: NOSC announces call for submission

Trending

Nigerians reacts to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Nigerian music star Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Blessed

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Annie Idibia reacts to reports of husband impregnating a banker

Reality TV star Christy O [instagram/ChristyO]

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals