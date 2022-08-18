Asake spoils himself with a sprawling mansion in Lagos

Nigerian music star Asake has acquired a mansion for himself in Lagos.
The singer took to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday, August 18, 2022, where he shared a photo of the new property.
"Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏠," he captioned the photo.
Asake's new home is worth between N80M - N150M.
Born Ahmed Ololade on January 13, 1995, Asake is a famous Nigerian musician.
He broke out in the industry when he dropped the 2020 single, Lady.
He rose to stardom after being signed to YBNL Records by the label boss, Olamide.
He released his debut EP, Ololade Asake, which was a commercial success internationally.
The music project is home to four hit tracks – Omo Ope, Sungba, Trabaye, and Baba God.
