Since her emergence as one of the biggest celebrities from Nigeria, Asa's private life including her romantic relationships have been under lock and key.

In a recent interview with Schick Magazine, Asa opens up about her personal life and what it feels like dating, finding love and being a strong woman in a world where you have to fight hard to be noticed.

First, she got to talk about being in the music industry which according to her is subjective meaning that some people would love your music while some won't.

"One day, you’re in a 5-star hotel, the next, in a below 1-star hotel. Life is full of ups and downs, and that’s what makes it stimulating. I think the most important thing is never to lose sight of who you are and your purpose in life," she said.

For everyone who has loved Asa's music career, one thing they have always wanted to know about her love life or who she is in a relationship with.

"It’s either guys think they aren’t in your league or you have 150 sailors waiting at every port to swoon at your feet! Either way, it can be quite lonely and difficult to find someone who doesn’t mind taking the back seat to see you grow and wilfully take you for all you are," she said.

For her personality, Asa says she doesn't take herself seriously even though people think that she is a bit too uptight. On being a strong woman, she says it all boils down to good parenting.

"You are simply an angry feminist. No one looks at the fact that being a strong woman is the influence of good parenting and society.”