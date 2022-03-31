Annie Idibia: Timeline of drama in movie star's marriage/family

For those who aren't familiar with the actress, she's the beautiful wife of Nigeria music icon 2Face Idibia. Together they have become one of the most influential celebrity couples in the country.

However, their marriage and relationship hasn't been a template for a fairytale marriage. It has been rocked by infidelity claims and even emotional abuse.

Just to keep our readers abreast of the reasons why Annie has continued to make the headlines and trended on social media, we will be sharing with you a timeline of all the dramas in her family and marriage.

September 2, 2021: Annie Idibia interrupts Nigerians as they slept, calls out her husband

The Idibias have always had their fair share of family ups and downs but it has never really made it to the headlines. However, things took a different turn in September 2021 when Annie woke Nigerians pretty late in the night with several posts on her Instagram page.

The 'Africa Queen' was done being quiet about the problems in her marriage. As she called out her husband over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are," she wrote.

She also called out his family members for not being in support of their marriage.

September 8, 2022: Annie continues to blow hot, threatens to scatter 'everything'

While many were still trying to figure out if the movie star's account was hacked after she called out her husband, she dropped another bombshell.

In an audiotape that went viral on social media, a visibly angry Annie vowed to scatter 'everything' after she found out her husband had travelled out of the country to see Pero.

This time around she didn't only call out his family members but also called out 2Face's longtime associate and manager, Efe Omoregbe.

October 4, 2021: Brymo alleges 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

The crisis in Annie's marriage took another dimension in October that same year after Nigerian singer Brymo called out her husband.

According to Brymo in a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page, 2Face once accused him of sleeping with his wife.

"In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I've waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since," he tweeted.

He went on to narrate how he met 2Face Idibia at an event and how they had an awkward moment.

November 13, 2021: Annie apologises to 2Face and her family members

About two months after washing her family's dirty linen in public, Annie decided to call a truce. She used the occasion of her 37th birthday to apologise to her husband and everyone she had offended.

The movie also apologised to her mother and her husband's family for dragging everyone in the mud during her public meltdown.

"To My Beautiful Mothers... My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law... I am sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down... No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt... I Am Really Sorry 🙏🏽🙏🏽(I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decide To Choose Peace. And I Wanna Do Better, Given The Chance," she begged.

March 18, 2022: Annie breaks down on reality TV show over hubby's infidelity

When Netflix announced that its new series 'Young, Famous and African' was going to have Annie Idibia and her hubby as part of its cast, so many people knew it was going a drama-filled reality TV show.

The reality TV show had barely gone into its third episode before Annie shared with the world what she felt about her philandering hubby.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she told one of the cast members.

According to the actress, she had been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

March 30, 2022: Annie's brother calls her a drug addict

At this point, if Annie Idibia is described as the most controversial female celebrity in the country, we believe eyebrows won't be raised.

The Nollywood actress' elder brother, Wisdom Macauley shared several videos on his Instagram page where he called out his sister.

According to him, Annie turned him into a slave and refused to pay him all his dues during the period he worked for the actress.

He also accused his sister of being a drug addict and a thorn in the flesh of everyone in their family.