Annie Idibia celebrates her husband Tuface's belated birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The singer's birthday was originally on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Annie Idibia wishes her husband a happy birthday
Annie Idibia wishes her husband a happy birthday

To celebrate her man, she posted a video to her page showcasing the numerous awards and plaques amassed by the singer over the years. She first noted that she refused to celebrate him on his actual birthday because she was grieving, but is now ready to mark the occasion even though she technically celebrates him every day.

She wrote, "18th September was 'A Guy‘s' Birthday!!!! Been so quiet …heart so heavy . Refused to celebrate or do anything concerning his BD I CELEBRATE YOU EVERYDAY,ANY GIVEN TIME."

Going on she fawned over Tuface, highlighting his wonderful qualities and expressing her love to him. She stressed that she would continue to celebrate his birthday until the month of September runs out.

"Heart so golden… you see the best in everyone. Never judging … so selfless... A KING with the heart of a child. It’s your birthday everyday to me .. I love you . Every day with u is rare blessing and celebration. And hey baby … yassss it’s your birthday everyday till month is over . Happy birthday to you my World. God bless you Sir @official2baba," she added.

The pair have been married since May 2, 2012, and even had another star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March 2013. Their union has since been blessed with two beautiful daughters named Isabella and Olivia.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

