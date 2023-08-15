ADVERTISEMENT
Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He clearly is still head over heels for his 'African Queen'.

Nigerian singer 2Face does not want to lose his wife Annie to anyone else.
Innocent Idibia, fondly known as Tuface Idibia or 2baba took to Instagram to express his feelings for his wife. He posted a video of Annie to his official Instagram account and in the video she was seen going on about her business, exchanging pleasantries with people, and giving out hugs.

The audio, however, delivered his actual feelings. He bore his heart on his sleeve expressing how much he didn't want to lose his wife. Through the voiceover, he noted that he gets jealous when someone else has her attention other than him.

The voiceover goes, "I get jealous when someone else has your attention. It's not as if I'm needy or insecure, I just don't want someone else to realise how amazing you are and for them to steal you away from me. I just really do not want to lose you to someone else, you mean too much to me for that to happen."

The video racked up different sorts of reactions from the online commenters because Tuface and Annie have a controversial relationship. Their marriage has faced serious criticisms as a result of the numerous cheating scandals that have surfaced over the years on his end. Tuface has fathered some of his children from two women: Sumbo Adeoye, and Pero Adeniyi, outside his marriage to Annie Macauley(now Idibia), and has a total of seven children.

They have been married since 2012
Annie once expressed her sadness that her first child by him is his fifth in total, even though she was the first of the three women to meet him. She made this known during a scene of the Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Despite the tribulations they have faced the couple is waxing strong, and the singer has reminded people that they are not 'couple goals'.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

