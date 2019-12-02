American rapper, Lizzo has shared some really raunchy photos on her Instagram page and we are here for the reactions.

The busty rapper took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she released several nude photos and a video. She went on to caption one the photos with the quote;

"Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨."

Well...it looks like someone plans to break the Internet with her photos. Let's see how this goes as the numbers of likes and comments on her Instagram page since she dropped those photos have been on a steady increase.

The American rapper was recently nominated nine times ahead of the Grammys billed to take place early 2020.

She was nominated for 'Album of the year,' 'Song of the year,' 'Record of the year,' and a host of others.