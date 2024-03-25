Amaechi Muonagor battled with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure

The Chairman, AGN, Enugu Chapter, Ene Brown, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the deceased battled with different ailments for a very long time.

"His sickness became worse in 2024 with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure. Mounagor battled with diabetes for over 10 years and has been managing it. It was only these past six months that he started appealing to the public for assistance. Just like John Okafor, it is not their fault that they became diabetic.

“We did our best in supporting him with the little we can as an organisation and individuals, but death is inevitable. 'Uncle' as he is fondly called was energetic, friendly and acrobatic; we enjoyed him while he was alive. We really missed him so much," he said.

On why the industry was recording deaths, Brown said death is inevitable for everyone adding that the only difference was that their members were popular as actors and actresses.

"We are not God and cannot change nature. People got to know about their death and are reacting," he stated.

Brown said the organisation was working to ensure members attended to their health by going for regular check-ups.

"The organisation has initiated a health insurance scheme for members to curtail their health expenses. The industry is doing its best to ensure that actors/actresses sign to Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) that allows them access to 600 hospitals in Nigeria," he added.

NAN reports that the talented Nollywood actor, a native of Idemili in Anambra, was born on August 20, 1962. He was an actor and producer whose presence on the screen was truly masterful.

