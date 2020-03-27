Today March 27, 2020, is Banky W's birthday and his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi has some of the cutest words to say about her him.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married back in 2017.

In a long but cute post on her Instagram page, the actress expressed her undying love for Banky.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W got married in 2017 [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

"It's my baby's birthdayyyyyyyyyyy. @bankywellington Olubankole, what a man? What a mighty good man. This is the 4th birthday we are sharing as a couple and I have seen you blossom and flourish and become all God has called you to be," she said.

"You are many things, my love...Incredibly talented, unbelievably intelligent, wise beyond your years, generous, compassionate, hardworking, patient, loving, kind, loyal, and so much more.

"Thank you for being the human being that you are Bubba. For being my best friend, my biggest cheerleader, my confidant and for being the best husband I could have ever dreamt of having. God dey create and he certainly took time to create you. I have learnt to be kinder, gentler, more generous through watching you.

It didn't end there as the beautiful actress went on to pray for her hubby.

"I am a better person just by knowing you. The lord shield you...remember, he didn't say the weapons won't be formed...he said they won't prosper. May you continue to dwell in the secret place of the most high. Anyone that blesses you will be blessed, whomever curses you will be cursed, anyone that digs a pit for you will fall into it.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi arrested hearts with their love story in 2017. It's still ongoing. [Credit: Mayonikks]

"Nations shall rise and call you blessed, kings will not sit till you walk into the room. I bless you with the blessings of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel. A city set upon a hill cannot be hidden. I declare that your glory will never be hidden.

"Lies are only for a moment but truth will continue forever (proverbs 12:19- NCV) and you my darling, are the truth. I love you long time. Truly, madly, deeply," she concluded.

Happy birthday to Banky W from all of us at Pulse.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi on their fairytale wedding day in South Africa [Credit: Crescence Elodie]

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married back in 2017 in what many still describe as the biggest celebrity weddings of modern time.