Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama and one of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa, have been at each other's throats on Instagram.

What started as a piece of advice to single mothers from Ihuewa, ended up as a war of words between herself and Inyama.

Ihuewa had taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, where she advised single mums on financial security.

"If you collect child support every month put that money to good use by starting up something even if it's small because that money go stop someday if you don't receive 1 cent from the father of your child find something to do o," she wrote.

"I know someone who is a single mom but her priority in this life is to take pictures and post on Ig I don't know if she is trying to pepper the father of her child / Children.....but sis the real come up is to level up financially....step on those necks and elevate. You can't be slaying on the gram with $500 in your bank account"

Interestingly, Iheuwa's statement didn't sit right with Inyama as she blasted her shaming single mums.

Victoria Inyama slams Sandra Iheuwa over perceived demeaning comments on single mums [Instagram/SandraIheuwa]

"As you stated single moms and baby mamas make it very clear that you are advising yourself. Bare it in mind that most single mums are distraught over the loss of their husbands," she replied.

"Other single mothers fall into my category where they had to leave their marriage before they gey killed/die because of domestic violence. Pick your category and chill there, after all the father of your child didn't even date you nor have marriage plans for you. Attack your co and don't generalise with your uninformed biased mind."

Ihuewa immediately clapped back at the single mom, dragging her over her failed marriage.

According to Iheuwa, the actress's marriage didn't end because of domestic violence.

"Stop claiming domestic violence advocate. Your ex-husband didn't beat you. Stop lying so people can have pity on you. You are one sick human being. Jog off 'government property.' she replied.

Inyama is yet to respond to Iheuwa's latest post.

Victoria Inyama and domestic violence

The movie star has been an advocate for domestic violence for a long time. She has worked with several organisations to spread awareness of the plague.

She didn't just take a special interest in fighting for women as she was once a victim.

In 2018, the movie star revealed that her marriage crashed after she almost lost her life.