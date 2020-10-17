Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has reacted to the claims that her mother killed a student of the University of Benin years ago.

The actress came under fire after she took to social media where she slammed those who attacked #EndSARS protesters over what they wore to the protest grounds.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, October 17, 2020, the reality TV star denied the allegations that her mother, Carol Afegbai, was the brain behind the death of the student, Ibrahim Momoh in 2013.

"As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/CD/24C/2014," she wrote.

"He is currently serving his jail term at the Oko Prison, Benin, although he has appealed the matter up to the Supreme Court. My spirit will never be broken. I will fight for justice and against the system that have put all of us into this mess. #endsars #endpolicebrutality."

The actress was dragged by Nigerians on Twitter, who accused her mum of killing a student back in May 2013.

According to them, she had no moral justification to call for the end of police brutality when her mother is guilty of the same offense.