'Number one. Undisputed' - Yul Edochie celebrates 1st wife hours after unveiling new wife and son

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 28, 2022, where he shared photos of the mother of four of his five children.

"NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie Undisputed," he captioned the photos.

This is coming hours after he unveiled his new wife and son on social media.

Edochie left many fans, followers and Nigerians in shock on Wednesday, April 27, after he announced his new marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

He also revealed that they have a son together.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It didn't take long before the actor turned politician's first wife, May, slammed him over the post.

"May God judge you both," she wrote.

Prior to the announcement, the actor was married to May and they have four children.

Interestingly, May gave hints about hiccups in her marriage in November 2021 after she shared a cryptic message on IG.

The mother of four took to her Instagram page where she shared a post that had the photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in their early years and then when they became the US First family.

"Never forget a woman who helped you to build yourself and stand by you by when you had nothing... if she was with you in hell, be with her in paradise," the post read.