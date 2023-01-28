ADVERTISEMENT
Actor IK Ogbonna's mum passes away

IK Ogbonna has taken to Instagram to share a video collage of his mother following her passing.

IK and mother [Tori]
A popular Nollywood actor and model has announced the passing of his mother.

Three days ago, the actor came on social media to share that he had lost someone close to him but didn't reveal the identity of the person.

However, yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video detailing her life and their moments together.

The video has 'Heaven's Lucky to Have You' (feat. Mike Rogers and Sonya Isaacs) playing over it. "Rest in peace, my Angel," he wrote captioning the video.

Friends and industry colleagues have taken to the comment section to pray for the actor.

Pulse offers its sincerest condolences.

