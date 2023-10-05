ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Fabian Adeoye Lojede forays into energy sector

He has joined forces with Taranis Novus (TNL) — a forward-thinking investment holding company — to introduce LithTech's cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to Nigeria and the entire African market.

"I've always believed in harnessing the power of solar technology to address our power challenges in Africa," expressed Lojede. "With TNL and LithTech, I'm confident that we can bring a positive change to the energy landscape of Nigeria and Africa."

In recent times, renewable energy has gained traction globally, and Nigeria is no exception. While many homes in Nigeria still lack access to electricity, the country is blessed with abundant renewable energy resources. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Renewable 2020 report, renewable energy capacity is set to expand by 50% between 2019 and 2024, led by solar energy.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that nearly 60% of Nigeria's energy demand in 2050 can be met with renewable energy sources. This shift not only saves natural resources but also aligns with Nigeria and Africa's goals to adopt cleaner and cost-effective energy sources.

Therefore, with Lojede's partnership with TNL and LithTech, this goal may not seem so distant.

"We're thrilled to introduce LithTech's top-notch green energy solutions like the Lithium Ion Phosphate (LiFePO4)-based products to the Nigerian and indeed to the whole African market," said Femi Numa, the MD of TNL.

"Our partnership with LithTech signifies our commitment to bringing top-tier renewable energy solutions to our customers in every sphere of our economy. From telco, hospitality, hospitals, schools, homes and all SMEs.

"These products and energy solutions, like mini-grid solutions, are not only efficient and durable but also eco-friendly, and cost-saving aligning with Nigeria and Africa’s goals to adopt cleaner and cost-effective energy sources."

Renowned for their superior quality, long lifespan, and advanced technology integration, LithTech is a cutting-edge world-leading renewable energy solutions company with its R&D base in Germany and a production line in Shenzhen, China.

Their products have seen significant success in other markets and are anticipated to meet the increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

"TNL's reputation for distributing top-notch technology products makes them the perfect partner for us in Nigeria and across Africa," added Leo Liu, International Sales Director at LithTech Global. "We're looking forward to a successful launch and long-term collaboration."

LithTech's innovative solar solutions will take centre stage at the upcoming Lagos International Trade Fair, scheduled to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, from November 3 to November 12, 2023. The event will feature live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and a signing ceremony between LithTech and TNL.

Lojede's groundbreaking step not only marks a significant milestone in the energy sector but also serves as an inspiration to fellow creatives. His journey from the world of entertainment to renewable energy demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling pressing global issues.

As the creative industry increasingly recognizes its role in shaping a sustainable future, Lojede's involvement signals a promising direction for artists and actors to contribute positively to environmental and societal challenges.

TNL Africa holds the distribution rights for LithTech products and solutions across Africa excluding South Africa. The company has offices in Johannesburg South Africa and Lagos Nigeria, and is the brainchild of Kehinde Olaleye who also serves as the Deputy Managing Director. The company is already in talks with major cell tower providers to provide cost-effective and cleaner energy solutions to their base stations across Africa.

