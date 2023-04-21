The sports category has moved to a new website.
7 Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Tv shows as judges

Anna Ajayi

From Omawunmi to Yemi Alade, we take a look at our favourite TV judges.

Omawumi's insights and feedback were highly valued as a judge
Omawumi's insights and feedback were highly valued as a judge

These shows, which range from singing competitions to cooking showdowns, dance battles, and more, have become an excellent platform for aspiring artists to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

However, these shows would not be complete without the participation of renowned personalities who serve as judges, providing their expert opinions, and contributing to the overall success of the shows.

In this article, we will be highlighting eight Nigerian celebrities who have served as judges on our favourite TV shows.

Omawumi Megbele, also known by her stage name Omawumi, is a multi-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter. She has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry and beyond, with her powerful vocals and electrifying performances.

In addition to her musical career, Omawumi has also made a name for herself as a judge on some of Nigeria's most popular television shows.

In 2022, Omawumi served as a judge on Nigerian Idol, a popular music competition show in Nigeria. As a judge, she brought her wealth of experience and musical knowledge to the table. Her insights and feedback were highly valued by both the contestants and the audience.

In 2021, Omawumi was also a judge for MTN's Yellow Star, a music talent competition aimed at discovering and promoting talented musicians in Nigeria.

Alex Asogwu is a Nigerian reality TV star, model, Compere, and actress [Instagram/AlexUnusual]
Alex Asogwu is a Nigerian reality TV star, model, Compere, and actress [Instagram/AlexUnusual] Pulse Nigeria

Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, is a Nigerian reality TV star, model, Compere, and actress. She is best known for her appearance on Big Brother Naija season 3, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

In addition to her successful reality TV career, Alex has also established herself as a judge on one of Nigeria's most popular TV shows.

In 2021, Alex was selected as a judge for the Maggi Cooking Show, a cooking competition aimed at promoting the use of Maggi seasoning in Nigerian cuisine. As a judge, Alex brought her unique perspective to the show, helping to identify the most talented cooks and offering constructive feedback to the contestants.

In 2018, Alex also served as a judge at the TVS dance competition finale, which aimed to promote Nigerian dance culture and discover new dance talents.

Simi has proven herself to be a respected judge on one of Nigeria's most popular TV shows
Simi has proven herself to be a respected judge on one of Nigeria's most popular TV shows Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known professionally as Simi, is a talented Nigerian singer and songwriter. She has won several awards for her music and has established herself as one of the top musicians in Nigeria. Simi has also proven herself to be a respected judge on one of Nigeria's most popular TV shows.

In 2022, Simi served as a judge on the seventh season of Nigerian Idol, a popular music competition show in Nigeria. Her experience as a musician and songwriter helped her to provide valuable feedback to the contestants and guide them in their musical journeys.

Simi is also set to return as one of the judges for the eighth season of Nigerian Idol, which will premiere on April 23, 2023. Her return is highly anticipated, and fans of the show are looking forward to seeing her once again.

Waje is a seasoned singer with years of experience in the music industry[Instagram/OfficialWaje]
Waje is a seasoned singer with years of experience in the music industry[Instagram/OfficialWaje] Pulse Nigeria

Aituaje Iruobe, professionally known as Waje, is a renowned Nigerian singer with a soulful voice. In addition to her successful music career, Waje has also served as a judge on one of Nigeria's most popular talent shows.

In 2016, Waje was selected as one of the four judges on the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria. As a seasoned singer with years of experience in the music industry, her contributions to the show were well-received, and she was praised for her expertise and constructive criticism.

Waje also returned as a judge in the third season of The Voice Nigeria, alongside fellow Nigerian music star Yemi Alade.

Bankole Wellington is a multi-talented Nigerian artist who has made his mark in music, acting, entrepreneurship, and politics [Instagram/BankyW]
Bankole Wellington is a multi-talented Nigerian artist who has made his mark in music, acting, entrepreneurship, and politics [Instagram/BankyW] Pulse Nigeria

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W, is a multi-talented Nigerian artist who has made his mark in music, acting, entrepreneurship, and politics.

He is a former judge on the Nigerian Idol franchise, bringing his experience to the show for several seasons. In addition, Banky W also served as a judge on the MTN Yellow Star TV show in 2021, alongside several other prominent figures.

Liquorose as a judge showcased her expertise in identifying raw talent and helping aspiring artists reach their potential [Instagram/Liquorose]
Liquorose as a judge showcased her expertise in identifying raw talent and helping aspiring artists reach their potential [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Rose Omokhoa, widely known as Liquorose, is a multi-talented Nigerian personality who rose to fame as the first runner-up of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 6. Apart from her impressive performance on the show, Liquorose is also an innovative choreographer, dancer, model, and video vixen.

In 2022, Liquorose made her first appearance as a judge on the De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt Show, where she showcased her expertise in identifying raw talent and helping aspiring artists reach their potential. She was one of the esteemed judges alongside Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, and Dr. Sid.

Yemi Alade is a highly respected judge on the popular Nigerian television show The Voice Nigeria [Instagram/YemiAlade]
Yemi Alade is a highly respected judge on the popular Nigerian television show "The Voice Nigeria" [Instagram/YemiAlade] Pulse Nigeria

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer, who is also known as the "Mama Africa" of Nigerian music. She has established herself as one of the biggest artists in Africa, with hits like "Johnny," "Tumbum," and "Oh My Gosh" earning her legions of fans worldwide.

She is a highly respected judge on the popular Nigerian television show "The Voice Nigeria". As a judge, she brings her vocal range, charisma, and expertise to the table, helping to spot raw talent among the show's contestants for many seasons.

Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

