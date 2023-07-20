ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

Pulse Mix

We asked ChatGPT to run a list of the friendliest ever BBNaija housemates.

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT
From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Recommended articles

Ahead of the special all-star edition of the show, we asked the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to compile a list of the friendliest housemates ever.

Determining the friendliest Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of all time is subjective, as different viewers may have varying opinions based on their interpretations of the contestants' behavior and interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some BBNaija housemates have consistently been praised for their friendly and amiable personalities throughout their time on the show.

Here are a few BBNaija housemates who have been widely perceived as friendly:

Laycon [Instagram/ItsLaycon]
Laycon [Instagram/ItsLaycon] Pulse Nigeria

Laycon was known for his approachable and warm demeanor. He maintained positive relationships with most of his fellow housemates and was widely admired for his emotional intelligence and empathy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ozo [Instagram/OzoOfficial]
Ozo [Instagram/OzoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Ozo was often praised for his respectful and friendly behavior. He had a natural ability to connect with others and was well-liked by many housemates.

Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy, also known as Mercy Lambo, had a friendly and vivacious personality that endeared her to many viewers and housemates.

Bisola Aiyeola [Instagram/@iambisola]
Bisola Aiyeola [Instagram/@iambisola] Pulse Nigeria

Bisola's warm and outgoing nature made her a beloved housemate. She was known for her compassion, camaraderie, and ability to get along with others.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tobi Bakre [Greoh Studios]
Tobi Bakre [Greoh Studios] Pulse Nigeria

Tobi was generally perceived as friendly and outgoing. He maintained a positive attitude and had good relationships with his housemates.

Nengi Hampson [Instagram/NengiOfficial]
Nengi Hampson [Instagram/NengiOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Nengi was often seen as friendly, diplomatic, and charismatic. Her ability to interact well with others added to her likability.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diane Russet [Instagram/@diane.russet]
Diane Russet [Instagram/@diane.russet] Pulse Nigeria

Diane was known for her gentle and friendly demeanor. She had a warm presence and got along well with her fellow housemates.

ALSO READ: 7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time

It's important to remember that the perception of housemates can vary based on individual experiences and preferences. While these housemates were widely seen as friendly during their respective seasons, their behavior and interactions on the show might have been influenced by the dynamics of the house and the stress of the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, each season of BBNaija introduces new housemates, and some viewers may have different favourites based on their personal interactions and experiences with the contestants.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

Most reality TV show winners don't want to be famous - Iyanya

Most reality TV show winners don't want to be famous - Iyanya

Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

A year-on-year ranking of the Headies Next Rated category since its inception

A year-on-year ranking of the Headies Next Rated category since its inception

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Frodd and his wife are expecting their first child. [Kemifilani]

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Hilda Baci [DTNow]

Hilda Baci has a word for Nigerians trying to beat her record