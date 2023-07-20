These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

Ahead of the special all-star edition of the show, we asked the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to compile a list of the friendliest housemates ever.

What ChatGPT wrote

Determining the friendliest Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of all time is subjective, as different viewers may have varying opinions based on their interpretations of the contestants' behavior and interactions.

However, some BBNaija housemates have consistently been praised for their friendly and amiable personalities throughout their time on the show.

Here are a few BBNaija housemates who have been widely perceived as friendly:

Laycon - Season 5, 2020

Pulse Nigeria

Laycon was known for his approachable and warm demeanor. He maintained positive relationships with most of his fellow housemates and was widely admired for his emotional intelligence and empathy.

Ozoemena "Ozo" - Chukwu Season 5, 2020

Pulse Nigeria

Ozo was often praised for his respectful and friendly behavior. He had a natural ability to connect with others and was well-liked by many housemates.

Mercy Eke - Season 4, 2019

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy, also known as Mercy Lambo, had a friendly and vivacious personality that endeared her to many viewers and housemates.

Bisola Aiyeola - Season 2, 2017

Pulse Nigeria

Bisola's warm and outgoing nature made her a beloved housemate. She was known for her compassion, camaraderie, and ability to get along with others.

Tobi Bakre - Season 3, 2018

Pulse Nigeria

Tobi was generally perceived as friendly and outgoing. He maintained a positive attitude and had good relationships with his housemates.

Nengi Hampson - Season 5, 2020

Pulse Nigeria

Nengi was often seen as friendly, diplomatic, and charismatic. Her ability to interact well with others added to her likability.

Diane Russet - Season 4, 2019

Pulse Nigeria

Diane was known for her gentle and friendly demeanor. She had a warm presence and got along well with her fellow housemates.

It's important to remember that the perception of housemates can vary based on individual experiences and preferences. While these housemates were widely seen as friendly during their respective seasons, their behavior and interactions on the show might have been influenced by the dynamics of the house and the stress of the competition.

