Nigerian music star, Innocent '2Face' Idibia has slammed the federal government over its decision to slash the budget for the health and education sectors.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, June 4, 2020, where he expressed shock at the government's decision to still go-ahead to fund the renovation of its National Assembly complex at the detriment of the health and education sectors.

"If this Naija Budget is The real figures then I must say I'm ashamed 'Extra' of my government beyond how I have been ashamed before," he tweeted.

2Face Idibia [Instagram/Official2Baba]

"How can u slash Health and Education and Agriculture spending. Wetin renovation wan do. Smh. I weak. Can't even shout cos my voice dey fail me."

Another celebrity who took the same stance as that of Idibia is Banky W.

Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyWellington]

The music star turned politician in a posted shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, wondered why the government was making the renovation of the National Assembly top priority when the country is faced with a pandemic.

"At a time when most Nigerians are seriously struggling with being able to afford everything from FOOD to Healthcare, our National Assembly is going to spend N27 BILLION on "renovations"! @*$&$;@&@,@,! !*#&\??!!!" he tweeted.

The federal government raised eyebrows when it announced that it had slashed the budgets of the health and education sectors while going on with its plans to renovate the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari

In the revised budget, the national assembly budget which was initially estimated to cost N37B to renovate was reduced to N27B while the health and education sectors which were meant to cost N44B and N117B, were slashed to N25.5B and N51B respectively.