'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

Nigerian music icon 2Face Innocent Idibia has debunked the rumours that he has impregnated another woman.
In a statement released by his manager, Efe Omorogbe on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the music star said the rumours are false.
"2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS. It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago," part of the statement read.
"We would like to put it on record that the "why" is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post - the pressure of almost a quarter of a century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model."
The music star's management advised the public to disregard the rumours.
"Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news," it appealed.
"Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation. - Now Muzik."
It would be recalled that 2Face Idibia shared an interesting post on his Instagram page a few days ago.
In the post, the music star apologised to his wife, kids, family and management for being an embarrassment to them.
