'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

"2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS. It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago," part of the statement read.

"We would like to put it on record that the "why" is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post - the pressure of almost a quarter of a century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model."

The music star's management advised the public to disregard the rumours.

"Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news," it appealed.

"Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation. - Now Muzik."

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that 2Face Idibia shared an interesting post on his Instagram page a few days ago.