2023 Elections: Alex Unusual curses celebrities supporting APC for 'selfish reasons'

The reality star, who admitted letting her emotions rule her at this point, took to her Instagram page to let off steam about her feelings.

She wrote that her friends who are supporting the party reek of wickedness, selfishness, and a lack of integrity. Alex claimed that many of them support the party because of personal gains.

In her words, "It's disheartening, the fact that I'm here watching this election being rigged by APC in broad daylight. To all my friends supporting APC, friendship aside right now, you all reek of wickedness, lack of integrity, selfishness (because I know those of you that'll gain if Tinubu wins), selling your soul to the devil in exchange for your ambitions, tribalism(because one has told me "who be omo ibo", heartlessness and your poor choice of loyalty over conscience and integrity. You all deserve sicknesses that are unheard of, not because you are with APC but because you can see the terrible things they are doing and you are turning blind eyes."

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Further letting out the steam, she wrote, "To the Nollywood stars, comedians and in fact celebrities in general that decided to support APC because they have and will gain from the corruption and their government, I would have said "may your children and generation suffer for your heartlessness" but those kids are innocent so I'll leave them out of it. May joy be far from you agents of darkness. I have nothing against those that truly believe in the government of APC but you see those ones that are fully aware of everything these power-hungry lunatics are doing wrong and are still standing by them, you don't deserve anything good!!! I'm letting my emotions take over what I choose to publicly say today because I'm almost frustrated."

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus under fire for stanning BAT

Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus have received heavy criticism for their vocal support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.