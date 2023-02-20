12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

The presidential campaign movement that has gripped Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election is not only seen as being controlled and pushed by common Nigerians but is also one that many elites, including celebrities, have bought into.

Although there are 18 presidential contenders gunning for President Muhammadu Buhari's current seat across different political parties, there are three main political movements - the Obidients, Atikulates, and Jagabans.

Pulse Nigeria

With the elections just five days away, Pulse highlights 12 Nigerian celebrities who have publicly showcased their support for any of the three major contenders for the presidential seat:

P-Square (Peter Obi)

Peter Obi's ardent supporters include internationally renowned Nigerian singers and brothers Paul and Peter Okoye. The duo have greatly supported his candidacy since he declared his presidential ambitions as a People's Democratic Party (PDP) member.

Paul and Peter continue to support the Obi movement even after Obi left the PDP to join the Labour Party.

Joke Silva (Bola Tinubu)

The veteran actor has been a supporter of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, especially at the federal level. Recall that after the party emerged victorious in the 2019 general election, she sent a congratulatory note to President Mohammadu Buhari and other stakeholder members of the party.

Silva is the Chairman of the Creative and Entertainment Industry Committee of the Tinubu-Shettima Women's Presidential Campaign Council. Her appointment was met with mixed reactions by many people.

Funke Akindele (Atiku Abubakar)

Nollywood actor and producer Funke Akindele is an ardent advocate for Atiku Abubakar. She is also Olajide Adediran's running mate for the PDP in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election. Akindele has advocated for herself and Atiku using her platform.

Kenneth Okonkwo (Peter Obi)

Kenneth Okonkwo, a well-known Nollywood actor, is another famous person who has publicly backed the Labour Party candidate.

The actor was formerly a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but switched to the Labour Party. He was recently appointed to the Peter Obi Presidential Council and became the campaign committee's spokesperson.

Olawale ‘Brymo’ Olooforo (Ahmed Tinubu)

Alternative singer Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo, declared his support for Bola Tinubu on Twitter months ago, where he ascribed the appellation "City Boy" to the presidential candidate.

The singer believes the APC candidate will lead the country to greater heights and urged people to stop judging the presidential candidate based on his age.

Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington (Atiku Abubakar)

Singer and actor Bankole Wellington, a.k.a. "BankyW," recently joined the PDP, where he got a ticket to contest the National Assembly election in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos.

He has recently and openly endorsed Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambitions. He gave Atiku a fine welcome when he visited the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

The singer has been canvassing votes for Atiku and himself using his platform.

Nkechi Blessing (Peter Obi)

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing used to be a huge lover and supporter of Ahmed Tinubu until she switched sides to support the Obidient movement.

The actress publicly declared herself an Obidient at a Lagos event, debunking a report that she was collecting campaign funds to help get votes for the Asiwaju movement.

Desmond Elliot (Ahmed Tinubu)

Desmond Elliott, a Nollywood actor and film producer, is a registered APC member and a known supporter of the party's presidential candidate.

The actor has been seen wearing t-shirts and face caps customised with Tinubu's insignia as a public gesture of his support.

Elliot has also urged people to support his party's presidential candidate.

Paul Dairo (Atiku Abubakar)

Paul Dairo, a singer better known by his stage as Paul Play, backs Atiku from his home in the United Kingdom.

In addition, he oversees entertainment for the non-profit Atiku Care Foundation, founded to help the underprivileged at the local level and promote Atiku Abubakar to the world by bringing him closer to the people.

Adebowale ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo (Peter Obi)

Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, declared his support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election on his Twitter page.

He said casting his vote for the former Anambra State governor was his final decision regarding presidential candidates running for office.

Zack Orji (Ahmed Tinubu)

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is a supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He stated unequivocally that his support for the APC's presidential candidate is both experiential and personal.

To him, Tinubu stands for many things needed it attain a great nation. Having lived in Lagos for years, he considers Tinubu the perfect candidate for the position.

He is the director of the Southeast Zone under the Performing Arts Directorate.

Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Sunday (Atiku Abubakar)

Reality TV star Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, otherwise known as Cross, is an ardent supporter of Atiku Abubakar.

The former BBNaija housemate took to Twitter to publicly declare his support for Atiku last June.

Cross' love for Atiku began at a young age, according to his revelation. He claims to have known Atiku for many years, lived with him, and even shared the same bed with his children.