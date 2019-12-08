Young and talented American rapper, Juice Wrld has passed away after suffering a seizure.

Juice reportedly suffered the seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after arriving at the airport on a flight from California.

According to reports, the 21-yr-old rapper suffered the seizure while walking through the airport.

Police sources said he was already bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived.

It was reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was still conscious when he was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Juice, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, December 2, 2019.