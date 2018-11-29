World's best beaches in 2018 can be found in Africa - Experts

news

Over 1,200 travel professionals have come together to figure out the best beaches across the globe for 2018.

These travel-obsessed journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies have decided that Africa has four of the most beautiful seashores the world has to offer.

These beaches were ranked according to their beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, average days of sunshine, and average annual temperature.

They are:

Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue Island, Seychelles

First on the continent and eighth across the globe is this spectacular seashore in Seychelles, East Africa. It is so astounding, it has been rated as the world's most photographed beach, according to Flight Network.

This picture perfect beach has a lovely mixture of vivid aquamarine water, boulders, and golden sand that shimmers at sunset. The result is an absolutely magnificent scenery.

Diani Beach, Kwale County, Kenya

This is the second best beach in Africa and 11th globally. It is home to monkeys, the world's largest fish, and the whale shark.

Voted Africa's leading beach destination for the third time running since 2015, according to Wikipedia, it is a popular spot for kitesurfing, skydiving, jet skiing, and snorkelling.

It is also known as the softest beach in the world.

ALSO READ: Here are the 7 wonders of Africa

Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles

This beach boasts of beautiful white sand and clear turquoise water. It also has soft, golden sands, coconut palm trees, and a sheltered cove, ideal for snorkelling.

It has a 4.5 rating and has been ranked as the #1 of 24 things to do in Praslin Island on TripAdvisor, a popular travel site.

Anse Lazio is the third best beach in Africa and the 13th globally.

Noetzie Beach, Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

This is one of the most beautiful and secluded beaches you will ever see. Here, you get the quiet and peace you could ever want as well as a breathtaking view of the surrounding forest and majestic hillside castles.

This piece of natural paradise is the perfect spot to read a good book, picnic, sunbathe and simply relax. It is reached via a gravel road and a stairway on a cliff.

It is the fourth on the continent and the 16th globally.