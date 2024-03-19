How to check your Ecobank account balance

The world has gone digital for years now and this of course has revolutionised the banking industry.

What this means is that if you are in any of the situations described above, you can easily solve it and check your Ecobank account balance at the comfort of your home or wherever you find yourself and this is possible whether you have a smartphone or not.

So, if you are interested in how to check Ecobank account balance without necessarily having to visit any Ecobank branch, then this article is just for you.

What does it mean to check Ecobank account balance?

To check your Ecobank account balance simply means you are checking how much money is left in your account at that moment. This means your account balance after your last transaction. So many people do this when they are trying to confirm if a transaction has been successful or not.

How to check Ecobank account balance

Checking your Ecobank account balance can be done in several ways including;

from the Ecobank mobile app

Ecobank Internet Banking

ATM (automated teller machine)

POS vendor

USSD Code

How to check Ecobank account balance using Ecobank mobile app

As explained earlier, the banking industry has come a long way and it is now possible to make bank transactions such as checking your Ecobank account balance at the comfort of your home and one of the ways you can do this is to use the Ecobank mobile app.

What you need to check Ecobank account balance using the mobile app

To check your Ecobank account balance using the mobile app, you will need;

a smartphone that has the Ecobank mobile app already installed. If you do not have this, you can download and install from the Google PlayStore or iOS store.

an internet connection, that is, data on your phone to check your Ecobank account balance via the mobile app.

Steps to check your Ecobank account balance on the mobile app

Pulse Nigeria

Log in to the mobile app using your username and password. This takes you to your dashboard and your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

If you have more than one account linked to that same mobile app, simply click on the account you want to check the balance and it will be displayed.

How to check Ecobank Account balance via internet banking

Another way to check your Ecobank account balance is to use internet banking.

Steps to check your Ecobank account balance via internet banking

Visit the Ecobank website

Log in to your internet banking account using your username and password.

Just like the app, as soon as you are logged in, you will see your dashboard that displays your account balances and transaction history.

If you have multiple Ecobank accounts, simply click on the “Accounts” tab and select the account you wish to check the balance for.

Your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Ecobank account balance using ATM

If you are close to any ATM, you can also use it to check your Ecobank account balance and this is quite easy to do on your own.

What you need to check Ecobank account balance using ATM

To check your Ecobank account balance using an ATM, you will need;

your ATM card, your 4-digit PIN.

an automated teller machine.

Pulse Live Kenya

Steps to check your Eco Bank account balance via an ATM

Go to any ATM near you.

Insert your Ecobank ATM card into the machine.

Enter your 4-digit PIN.

Select the language you prefer to use.

Choose “Balance Enquiry” or “Check Balance” option from the menu displayed on the screen. This takes you directly to your Ecobank account balance.

How to check Ecobank account balance using POS vendors

These days, there are always Point of Sale (POS) vendors at every corner on the street and they can be used to check your Ecobank account balance. You can simply walk up to any POS vendor and tell them you want to check your Ecobank account balance.

You will need your Ecobank ATM card for this. The vendor inserts the card into their POS machine, follows the prompts, gives you the machine to insert your 4-digit PIN and then your Ecobank account balance will be displayed. Some POS vendors do not even charge for this.

How to check Ecobank Account balance via USSD Code

If you do not have an ATM card, internet connection or even a smartphone, you can still check your Ecobank account balance. This can be done using the Ecobank USSD code - *326#.

It is however important to note that this method will only work if you already have an active Ecobank account, have registered for the USSD service and have some airtime on your phone as this method is not free.

Steps to check your Ecobank account balance via USSD

Dial *326# on your mobile phone. You have to dial this code on the number that is registered with your Ecobank account or else, you will not be able to check your Ecobank account balance. Also, if this is the first time you are using the USSD code, you might be charged a fee for it.

Pulse Nigeria

Follow the prompts on the screen to select the “Check Account Balance” option.

Enter your Ecobank account number when requested and your account balance will be displayed.