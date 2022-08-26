UAE Burjeel Medical City offers worldclass care, collaboration with Nigeria healthcare market

Burjeel Medical City, a 400- bed quaternary care hospital, is one of the region's largest tertiary care hospitals located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, offering comprehensive cancer care services, diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care, for adult and pediatric patients. The hospital under Burjeel Holdings also has MENA’s best long-term care and rehabilitation centre.

Speaking on the world-class healthcare offerings to the stakeholders at the just concluded Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Conference in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Medical City, Dr. Sadir Alrawi, said, “We are here to complement the efforts of health institutions and practitioners in Nigeria with our world-class medical expertise, which ranges from comprehensive cancer care services, diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care. We are here to support and grow the Nigerian market by helping Nigerian patients receive the best the world can offer at Burjeel Medical City in the UAE”.

Dr. Sadir added that the value of the partnership opportunities being offered by Burjeel Medical City includes cutting-edge innovations with improved safety and care for patients and healthcare workers in the UAE. “With our top-notch expertise and medical solutions, we can support our potential partners and existing healthcare service providers in Nigeria through training that will enable them to deliver the best medical procedures. Ours is a faster, better, and quality healthcare services the world can provide”.

Similarly, Dr. Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynecological Oncology Surgeon at Burjeel Medical City, attested to the first-class services offered by the healthcare solution centre. “As an experienced Oncology Surgeon who has worked for many years in the United Kingdom and with experiences from other parts of the world, I can attest to the level of expertise and sophistication BMC brings to the table. We can boast of the treatments of many medical conditions. We have the best and quality medical equipment and expertise you would find in parts of Europe, India, Canada, and the US at Burjeel Medical City”.

Dr. Jafaru, the Nigerian-born cancer specialist, noted further, “Burjeel will be delighted to collaborate with Nigerian medical practitioners. We are also open to offering fellowship as a way to further deepen our relationship with the Nigerian market”.

BMC has grown into a healthcare operator with global appeal and the capacity for handling diverse medical issues.

