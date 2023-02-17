9 tips on how to care for your leather boots

Put simply, leather boots are a timeless piece of footwear. If you own a pair, you can count yourself among those with a good sense of style.

But in order to pull off the leather-boot look, you must also know how to properly take care of your leather boots.

In this article, we’ll go over nine tips to help you do just that.

1. Waterproof your boots

Chances are your boots will get wet sometimes. You might spill something on them, step into a puddle, or walk through the snow or rain.

No matter where it comes from, water can damage your leather boots if left untreated.

The best thing to do is invest in a water and stain protector. By applying it to your leather boots, you can prevent damage from water.

Follow the stain protector’s application instructions carefully, and don’t forget to buff your leather boots when you’re finished.

2. Protect against the cold with leather conditioner

Another threat to your leather boots that you must take seriously is the cold. If your leather boots get too cold or frozen, they can get damaged.

The solution here is to moisturize the leather with a leather conditioner. This will add a sheen to the boot to help preserve its shine and make them last longer.

Apply the conditioner when your boots are dry. Put a small amount of the conditioner on a clean cloth and then rub it over the entire shoe. Make sure to coat it evenly and not miss any spots.

3. Repair salt or snow stains

If your leather boots ever get stained by snow or corrosive road salt, it’s important to repair them as soon as possible.

You can do this with a leather stain remover. Once applied, it can be left on your boot to dry overnight.

4. Add a protective rubber sole

The soles of your leather boots will gradually wear. Instead of waiting until they are rubbed thin, consider adding a protective rubber sole to your boot.

This will extend the life of your soles considerably and can be especially nice during winter when temperatures drop (because it’ll keep your feet warmer).

5. Replace damaged heels as needed

What we just said about your leather boots’ soles is also true of its heels. Your boots' heels can wear out over time (especially on women’s leather boots), so it’s important to keep an eye on their condition.

The sooner you replace a worn leather boot heel, the better. Why? Because it’s better on your feet and often less expensive than if you were to wait longer.

6. Keep boots in shape with boot trees

Another way that leather boots wear over time is by losing their shape (especially tall boots). If you find that your leather boots are becoming deformed, consider getting a boot tree.

A boot tree can help uphold the shape of your boots. Find an adjustable one to make sure it will fit your leather boot properly.

7. Use leather creams to treat scuffs or fading colour

At times, you might scuff your leather boots or find that their color is fading. In that case, you’ll want to address the issue promptly. A leather cream and a small brush can usually do the job.

If not, and the scuffs or fading are severe, you may need to bring your leather boots to a shoe repair shop. They have stronger products not available on the consumer market that can fix serious scuffs and fading.

8. Clean the leather

Of course, you need to regularly clean the leather on your boots. Exactly how often will depend on how often you wear them.

Before cleaning your leather boots, remove the laces. Then wipe off any dirt with a dust brush (a horsehair brush works especially well on leather).

Once done, wipe down the entirety of each leather boot with a damp cloth.

9. Brush off boots after each wear

Finally, an easy way to keep your leather boots in top shape is to brush them off after each use. You can use a dust rag or dust brush for this.

By dusting off your boots every time you use them, they’ll be less likely to develop stains, scuffs, and other damage.

Now that you know how to properly take care of your leather boots, you’ll look better in them and they’ll last much longer.