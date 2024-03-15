Or you are a TikTok lover who is looking for a side hustle? If yes, then this article is for you!

7 ways to make money on TikTok

Here are some ways you can make money on TikTok;

1. Advertise your business and sell

One of the easiest ways to make money on TikTok is to just sell your market. With TikTok, you can reach a very large audience even if you do not have that many followers. This makes it one great platform to get people to buy your product or service. You can easily make videos advertising your products or any service you are willing to offer.

As long as you can be creative and reach the right audience who are interested in your product, you are bound to make money on TikTok. With each video, you can add a contact or a link where users can pay for your product or service.

2. Collecting virtual gifts

TikTok has the option of going live and when you do this, you can earn money from it. This can be done through virtual gifts during live streams more popularly referred to as Live Gifting. With Live Gifting, TikTok allows your followers and other people who join your live stream to gift you. These gifts can be diamonds and coins — both of which you can redeem for money.

There are however a few conditions attached to live stream gifting on TikTok such as you must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to go live and have an account that meets TikTok’s community guidelines and terms of service.

3. Selling TikTok accounts

Another cool way to make money on TikTok is to sell accounts. You can always create an account, grow it to have lots of followers and then sell it to people willing to buy it and then repeat the same process over and over again. As long as you can get lots of followers, there are always people and even brands who are willing to buy such accounts.

4. Partner with brands

If you are looking to make money on TikTok, you can do so by working with different brands. As long as you have a large following on TikTok, lots of brands will reach out to you asking for some sort of partnership. This partnership can be in different forms.

For example, a brand could contact you to do a giveaway for your followers, you could post their content, mention or tag them etc. and you can get paid good money for doing this. This can work as long as you have a good reach on TikTok.

5. Affiliate marketing on TikTok

You can also make money on TikTok doing affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing on TikTok is a process where you create and share videos on TikTok to monetise using affiliate links. With your videos come referral links in the description of videos or bio that when people use them, you get paid a commission.

6. Offer paid content and subscriptions

Paid content and subscriptions for your followers on TikTok can also help you make money from the platform. This involves placing a premium on your account where users pay to have access to exclusive content.

This will work if you have something of value to offer to your dedicated followers and this content will be kept behind a paywall. In simple terms, your followers will have to pay a certain sum to have access to such content.

7. Offer personalised shout-outs

On TikTok, there are a lot of people who are looking for means to grow their accounts and you can make money by helping them out in what is called personalised shout-outs. If you have a good number of followers, you can charge other TikTokers who want to grow their accounts some amount of money for personalised shoutouts.

When they pay, all you need to do is give them a shout-out during a live video or a video you uploaded.

In addition to the above seven ways to make money on TikTok, there is also the tipping system where you collect tips from your followers. This simply involves your followers sending you money for the quality content you dish out to them. This can be done through PocketApp, directly to your bank account, GoFundMe or Buy Me a Coffee. But then, this feature is only available to people in the United States.

