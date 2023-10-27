ADVERTISEMENT
24/7 Shopping and Non-Stop Entertainment: The Lagos Shopping Festival here to rock Lasgidi

The Lagos Shopping Festival is the perfect blend of commerce, lifestyle, and entertainment to make your festive season memorable.

One shopping arena, five shopping centres across Lagos, and one concert stage, this is Africa’s biggest shopping festival!

Come and shop to your heart's content and groove to the hottest Afrobeat sounds from Naija’s biggest artists for seven days non-stop!

From shopping sprees to dance-offs, the #LagosShoppingFestival has it all! Shopaholics, fun lovers, families, friends, tourists, and IJGBs, this is the best part of the festive season.

Global luxury brands, corporate businesses, local SMEs, and retailers will showcase their brands and products at the festival at highly discounted rates. So, get ready for superstar performances and unbeatable shopping deals!

It is the ultimate fusion of commerce and entertainment - and a win-win for shoppers, brands, and businesses.

Highlights of the festival:

  • Exclusive sales of premium foreign and local brands.
  • Huge discounted sales.
  • Massive shopping arena as you've never seen before.
  • Non-stop entertainment featuring A & B list artists.
Are you a vendor or business owner interested in showcasing your products? This is the perfect opportunity to secure your spot. For sponsorship and partnership inquiries, call +2348079532738 or send us a message.

Stay tuned for more updates, surprises, and exclusive reveals to take advantage of the shopping and entertainment extravaganza of the year!

Be ready for an unforgettable December in Lasgidi at the Lagos Shopping Festival.

