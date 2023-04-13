The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 good morning messages for your man that will rekindle his love for you

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are good morning messages that will make him fall in love with you over again.

Romance isn’t only for men to do, women can also be romantic. Everyone loves feeling loved, and appreciated and one of the best ways to do this is by sending him good morning messages.

When he wakes up in the morning, the first thing that happens is he reads a message from you that makes you happy.

  1. You were the first person that came to mind this morning and the last person I thought of when I woke up this morning.
  2. I love you and I love having you in my life, you make my life so much better by just being in it.
  3. I woke up this morning wishing I was in your arms, I love being in your arms, I feel so safe and happy.
  4. It's annoying that I have to text you every morning when I'd much prefer to cuddle up with you.
  5. Last night I had a sexy dream about the two of us, and it made me so happy.


