Pool and entertainment merge at Snooker Festival in Lagos this November

36 Media LTD has teamed up with Hot FM and Pesoheti Sports to produce the first Snooker festival in Nigeria, the sport is chosen due to its capability of connecting people from different walks of life.

We're bringing pool and entertainment together, thereby strengthening the sport, creative and tourism industries.

We are creating a platform where pool players, food and party lovers connect, play and compete to win cash and other mouth watering prizes, enjoying great performances from some of Nigeria's DJs, hype men and music artistes.

We have designed the festival to cater to everyone's experience, providing Jenga, trampoline, limbo and cards for guests who do not play pool while 20 pool tables will be positioned at different points in the event venue for pool players to enjoy.

A professional snooker table will also be positioned at the centre of the event venue for different tournaments, where winners go home with cash prizes.

The festival is bringing together the young and old to build strong positive connections that would contribute greatly to the development of the sport and creative industries, and it is sponsored by Tecno Mobile, Fez Delivery Co, Moniepoint and Liquor Central.

Snooker Fest is endorsed by Cue Sports Association of Nigeria, Billiard Academy Nigeria and Nigeria Premier Pool League.

It is a fact that the youths are doing great in the entertainment industry and Snooker Fest intends to key into this opportunity to create a platform that would boost the sport and creative industry

The 2023 Snooker Fest would hold at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 4 and gates open at 2 pm.

