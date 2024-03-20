For United Bank for Africa (UBA) customers, checking your account balance has never been easier.

Gone are long queues at the bank just to inquire about your balance. UBA has embraced the digital revolution, offering multiple avenues for customers to check their account balances swiftly and securely.

How to check UBA account balance

There are multiple ways to check your UBA account balance. These include;

the UBA mobile app

internet banking

ATM

UBA ChatBot

and USSD code.

Here's a step-by-step guide to the different ways to help you easily check your UBA account balance:

1. UBA mobile banking app

Checking your account balance through mobile apps presents numerous benefits. It offers unmatched convenience, allowing users to access their balance anytime and anywhere without visiting a bank branch.

- The first step in checking your UBA account balance is to download the UBA Mobile Banking App on your smartphone. (It is available for both Android and iOS devices. The UBA Mobile App offers a convenient way to manage your finances anytime, anywhere. Simply visit the App Store or Google Play Store, search for "UBA Mobile Banking," and download the app to your device.)

- Log in/Sign up with your credentials (Username, Account Number, Password).

- If you have multiple accounts linked to the same mobile app, simply click on the account for which you want to check the balance, and it will be displayed.

2. Internet banking

Bank websites offer a comprehensive and secure platform for managing your finances online. With features like detailed transaction histories, bill payments, and loan management, along with a user-friendly interface designed for desktop use, they provide a complete view of your financial status.

How to check UBA account balance using internet banking

- Visit the UBA Internet Banking website through your browser.

- Log in with your credentials.

Just like the app, when you log in, you will see your dashboard, which displays your account balances and transaction history.

If you have multiple UBA accounts, simply click the "Accounts" tab and select the one you want to check the balance for.

Your account balance will be visible right on the dashboard.

3. ATM

Checking your account balance through an ATM offers several benefits. ATMs provide 24/7 access, allowing you to check your balance at any time. They are conveniently located in various places, ensuring accessibility beyond bank premises. They also provide instant transactions, giving immediate feedback on your account balance without wait times.

How to check your UBA account balance using an ATM

- Go to any ATM near you.

- Insert your UBA ATM card into the machine.

- Enter your 4-digit PIN.

- Select the language you prefer to use.

Choose “Balance Enquiry” or “Check Balance” option from the menu displayed on the screen. This takes you directly to your UBA account balance.

4. Leo - UBA's Chatbot

UBA's LEO chatbot offers convenient, speedy, and user-friendly account balance checks. It is accessible through platforms like Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, LEO provides quick responses and learns from interactions over time. It's multifunctional, allowing for various banking tasks besides balance inquiries.

To access Leo via Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp,

- Open any of the available platforms on your phone

- Search for Leo UBA ChatBanking

- Send a message saying "Hello" to prompt the Chatbot Menu.

- Follow the prompts, authenticate with your PIN, and Leo will provide your balance.

5. USSD code

Using USSD codes for checking your bank account balance offers quick access without requiring internet connectivity. It also ensures universal compatibility and ease of use and it is available 24/7 for convenient banking anytime, anywhere. To check your UBA account balance.

How to check your UBA account balance through USSD

- Dial *919# from the phone number registered to your UBA account.

- Follow the prompts and enter your four-digit PIN when prompted.

- Your account balance will be displayed on your phone's screen.

Note: A transaction fee of ₦10 applies.

With these five different ways, UBA ensures that you have complete control over your financial information. Embrace the convenience of digital banking and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with always knowing your account balance.