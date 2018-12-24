  • Finding the right gift the day before Christmas can be pretty stressful
  • That's why we have made this list for you, consider it as our gift to you
  • It has everything you need to impress your girlfriend/wife or boyfriend/husband.

You have been working all week and haven't had time to get a gift for your special person and now you are freaking out because today is December 24th, the last day before Christmas. 

Don't worry, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa has got you covered. From glasses, shoes to perfumes and candles here is the ultimate last-minute holiday gift guide for your partner.

For men

In order to avoid getting teased for buying the usual 'cheap' gifts for your man (singlets and boxers), we have compiled a list of cool items. They include:

A video game

It's no secret that a lot of men love playing video games which makes this the perfect gift for your partner. Getting the latest version of a game he really loves is a great idea.

Tickets to see his favourite artist 

Concerts are big during the festive season which is why we recommend buying tickets for your boyfriend/husband. Surprising him with the tickets tomorrow will definitely get you cool points.

Wizkid on stage at the Made In Lagos concert at the Eko Atlantic on December 23, 2018 [Instagram/PepsiNaija]

Cool glasses

Who doesn't love getting a cool pair of glasses, especially if they are from his favourite designer?

Shoes

This is a safe bet especially if your partner is a sneakerhead or simply a pair of quality shoes. You can't go wrong with this gift.

A fun day out

Men are usually ones who take their ladies out. This is why it would be a wonderful idea to flip the script by being the one to take him out for a change. 

You know your partner best so figure out the perfect place for him (preferably somewhere he has never been but always wanted to go).

Go for a picnic at the beach

For women

Guys, we know it can be tricky buying gifts for women that's we've compiled this list to help you out:

Jewellery

Buying any kind of jewellery for your lady is always a great idea. Just make sure she is the kind of woman that adores jewellery.

Perfume

Like jewellery, gifting a lady with one from her favourite designer is also a good move. Apart from getting the gift, knowing who her preferred designer is will let her know you care and buy attention to what she likes.

Buying perfume is a great idea

Scented candles

Getting scented candles for a woman who is into them is definitely a good idea. Apart from making her happy, this is put you on her mind whenever she uses it.

A spa session

After working hard all year long, taking your lady to a spa would be highly appreciated. You can make it a couples thing or a ladies affair by buying for her and her sister(s) or best friend(s).

A lovely dress

Gifting your lady a beautiful dress is never a bad idea. To really nail it, get some help from her sister or friend.