Nigerian cinemas gross over N168 million in 7 days.

According to the latest statistics released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), moviegoers spent exactly N168.2M from December 28, 2018, to January 3, 2019.

This was spent on only 20 films across the country and various cinemas. Number one on the list is the Hollywood movie, Aquaman, followed by Nollywood's Chief Daddy, Up North and Bumblebee.

Netflix's first original movie from Nigeria, Lionheart, which started showing in select cinemas on December 21, 2018, comes in fifth place.

Animated Spiderman is the top sixth movie. Next is God's Calling, then Second Act, King of Boys and finally Mary Poppins Returns.

Collectively, these top 10 films made over N153 million.

Nigerians spend over N600 million on movies in December

Over the holidays, moviegoers spent a total of N680 million in cinemas all over the nation. This was from the 14th - 31st December 2018.

A huge part of this went to foreign films like Aquaman and Animated Spiderman while only N137.6 million went to Nollywood movies.

