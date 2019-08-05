The remake of the classic Disney movie has been dominating the Nigerian box office since its release on July 19, 2019.

After making N68 million on opening weekend, it pulled in N108 million in its first week and additional N73 million by the second week of release.

The Disney film is closing in on N200 million this week from Nigerian moviegoers.

The ‘Lion King’ is currently ruling the Nigerian box office.

According to newly released ticket-sale data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the remake earned an extra N73 million in its second week of release, from July 26 — August 1, 2019.

So far, the Disney film is closing in on N200 million from Nigerian moviegoers, with its cumulative gross currently at N185 million.

It is also doing well in South Africa where it has made $3.65 million as of July 28, 2019, according to Box Office Mojo.

Internationally, Lion King has earned a whopping $1.196 billion including a domestic total of $430.88 million in North America as of August 4, 2019.

That amount from North America takes it past another Disney-owned property, “Captain Marvel,” which earned $426 million domestic and $1.128 billion worldwide. The Lion King is currently the second-biggest global grosser of the year after “Avengers: Endgame.”

It is a testament to the dominance of Walt Disney that so far in 2019, 5 out of the top 6 biggest global box office hits belong to it.

Last weekend, Disney set a new record for global box office ticket sales from one studio with $7.67 billion, edging past the $7.61 billion record it set in 2016. That year, four of its movies crossed the $1bn mark. So far this year, it has equaled that feat and looks set to cross it, with “Toy Story 4” currently at $959 million and set to become the fifth. With “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” still to come later this year, the Disney portfolio of $1bn+ grosses could yet increase when 2019 ends.

Nigerian box office weekend top 5

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

7 day gross: N22 million

‘Crawl’

7 day gross: N11.7 million

‘Bling Lagosians

7 day gross: N10 million

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’

Despite being released on August 1, 2019, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise has already made N6.8 million.