One could argue that this strategy singlehandedly created a binge-watching culture since this model ensures that users stay glued to their devices.

So, you can imagine the outrage when rumours that the American streaming platform is switching to a weekly release model started floating online.

The rumours began with the news that episodes of these two shows — “The Great British Baking Show” and “Rhythm + Flow” — would be released weekly instead of the usual all at once release strategy associated with the streaming platform.

Netflix responded to the reports on Twitter by revealing that the weekly release model only applies to certain shows. The platform also stated that it has no plans to change its beloved binge-friendly model.

“The weekly release of licensed titles (like Great British Baking Show) isn’t new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow’s winner a surprise, we’re trying something new! but not happening with more shows than that,” the tweet read.

As Netflix said, the weekly release strategy is something that has been going on for a while. This model is associated with licensed shows like The Great British Baking Show.

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”, which is not a licensed show, also has weekly releases. This works for the news-style talk show.

Despite reports that suggest that Netflix will expand this weekly release model to other shows, the platform maintains that is not the case.

There are speculations that this could change if competitors like Disney+ end up being successful with its weekly shows.

Disney+ is an upcoming American streaming platform set to launch in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, 2019. There are no plans to launch in Africa in the coming year.

Does this affect Nigeria, Africa?

Netflix’s experimental weekly release schedule does not affect Nigerian content since we only have movies and no TV shows on the platform.

Right now, there is only one original African series available on Netflix. The show - “Shadow” - made its debut on March 8, 2019.

However, this could change with Netflix’s plan to invest in original African content. The platform's first original African acquisition, titled “Queen Sono”, is already in the works. The company has already ordered its second African series, “Blood and Water”.

The company has also acquired “Mama K’s Team 4”, the first animated series from the continent.

These acquisitions should be available from next year.