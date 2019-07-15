Releasing the best and outstanding list of 2018 presidents in Africa, Ghana's President Akufo-Addo emerged top of the list.

Recently, a similar research conducted by US-based think tank, World Vision Forum placed President Akufo-Addo 1st on the list in Africa and 3rd in the world of the best presidents with vision.

‘‘Leaders of tomorrow’’, believes since Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections, he has been the man of the people with high approval rating because for his positive policies such as the free secondary education, Planting for Food and Jobs, I District 1 Dam, NAPCO, among others.

The release further noted that his (President Akuffo-Addo) commitment to the development of Ghana, the near absence of corruption allegations under his regime and his government's respect of the rule of law are some of the reasons attributed to his win.

The former president of Botswana, Ian Khama had the second position while the president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib emerged third on the list.

President of Seychelles Danny Faure was placed 4th and the president of Gambia, Adama Barrow had the 5th position.