The inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women, features distinguished women whose accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa.

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, said that the list is made up of 100 women from 35 African countries who are changing the feminine narrative.

He added that some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the ‘Be A Girl Mentorship’ program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.

The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary-General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO, and Commissioners. Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.

The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.

1. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)

2. Aïda Diarra || Visa, SSA

3. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || African Union Commission

4. Amina C. Mohammed (Amb. Dr) || Kenyan Cabinet Minister

5. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations

6. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil (H.E) || African Union Commission

7. Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh || IBM

8. Angélique Kidjo || Musician

9. Arunma Oteh || University of Oxford

10. Aya Chebbi || African Union Commission

11. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels

12. Bineta Diop (H.E) || African Union Commission

13. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group

14. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Batswana Cabinet Minister

15. Bonang Matheba || Media Personality

16. Carole Wainaina || Africa 50

17. Caroline Abel || Central Bank of Seychelles

18. Caster Semenya || Athlete

19. Catherine Samba-Panza (H.E) || Former President, Central African Republic

20. Cessouma Minata Samate (H.E) || African Union Commission

21. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Author

22. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board

23. Coumba Toure || Africans Rising Movement

24. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon || International Labour Organisation

25. Delphine Maidou || Allianz Africa

26. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali

27. Elisabeth Medou Badang || Orange Africa

28. Elizabeth Elango Bintliff || Junior Achievement Africa

29. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || The Elders

30. Farida Bemba Nabourema || Togolese Civil League

31. Fatima K. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations

32. Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || FIFA

33. Fatou Bom Bensouda || International Criminal Court

34. Fatou Jagne Senghor || Article 19 West Africa

35. Folorunsho Alakija || Famfa Oil

36. Genevieve Nnaji || Actress

37. Gladys Kokorwe || National Assembly of Botswana

38. Graça Machel || Graca Machel Trust

39. Hanna Tetteh (H.E) || United Nations

40. Kamissa Camara (Hon) || Malian Cabinet Minister

41. Ibukun Awosika || First Bank of Nigeria

42. Ilwad Elman || Elman Peace and Human Rights Center

43. Irene Ovonji-Odida || The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers

44. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute

45. Janine Kacou Diagou || Nsia Groupe

46. Jeannine Mabunda Lioko || DRC National Assembly

47. Jewel Taylor (H.E) || Liberian Vice President

48. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (H.E) || African Union Commission

49. Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd

50. Joyce Msuya || United Nations Environment Programme

51. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa

52. Judy Dlamini (Dr) || University of the Witwatersrand

53. Juliana Kantengwa (Dr) || Pan African Parliament

54. Julie Gichuru || Acumen Communication Ltd

55. Justice Irene Mambilima || Supreme Court of Zambia

56. Justina Mutale || Justina Mutale Foundation

57. Khadja Nin || Musician

58. Leymah Gbowee || Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa

59. Linda Ikeji || Blogger

60. Louise Mushikiwabo || Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie

61. Lupita Nyong'o || Actress

62. Mandisa Maya || Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa

63. Mariam Jack-Denton || National Assembly of the Gambia

64. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || WHO

65. Maya Hanoomanjee || National Assembly of Mauritius

66. Meaza Ashenafi || Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia

67. Michelle Ndiaye || Africa Peace and Security Programme

68. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV

69. Monica Geingos (H.E) || Namibian First Lady

70. Mosun Belo-Olusoga || Access Bank PLC Nigeria

71. Nadia Fettah || Saham Finances

72. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Gavi Alliance

73. Nicky Newton-King || Johannesburg Stock Exchange

74. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (H.E) || South African Cabinet Minister

75. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa

76. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Transparency International

77. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde || Actress

78. Osaretin Demuren || GT Bank PLC Nigeria

79. Oumou Sangaré || Musician

80. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || UN Women

81. Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr) || African Fashion International

82. Priscilla Schwartz (Dr) || Sierra Leone Cabinet Minister

83. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

84. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (H.E) || Ghanaian First Lady

85. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech

86. Rebecca Kadaga (Rt. Hon. ) || Parliament of Uganda

87. Retselisitsoe Matlanyane (Dr) || Central Bank of Lesotho

88. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon. Dr) || Namibian Prime Minister

89. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || Ethiopian President

90. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor (Prof H.E) || African Union Commission

91. Sheila Tlou (Professor ) || Global HIV Prevention Coalition

92. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa

93. Sophie Ikenye || BBC Focus on Africa

94. Tiwa Savage || Musician

95. Tsitsi Masiyiwa || Higherlife Foundation

96. Vera Songwe (Dr) || United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

97. Verónica Macamo || Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique

98. Wendy Lucas Bull || Absa Group Limited

99. Winnie Byanyima || Oxfam International

100. Yvonne Chaka Chaka || Musician