In what is becoming his yearly tradition, former President Barack Obama has shared a list of his favourite books of this year.

The list contains 19 books including "Girl, Woman, Other" by the award-winning British-Nigerian writer Bernardine Evaristo.

The remaining books range from fiction, biographies, histories to essays.

"As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favourites that made the last year a little brighter. We'll start with books today - movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did," the 44th president tweeted on December 28, 2019.

British-Nigerian writer Bernardine Evaristo makes the list with her award-winning "Girl, Woman, Other."

This novel recently made her the joint winner of the 2019 Booker Prize and the first black woman to receive this literary honor.

She is the second Nigerian writer to receive this prize after Ben Okri got it back in 1991.

Amazon describes "Girl, Woman, Other" as "a magnificent portrayal of the intersections of identity and a moving and hopeful story of an interconnected group of Black British women that paints a vivid portrait of the state of contemporary Britain and looks back to the legacy of Britain's colonial history in Africa and the Caribbean.

"The twelve central characters of this multi-voiced novel lead vastly different lives. From a nonbinary social media influencer to a 93-year-old woman living on a farm in Northern England, these unforgettable characters also intersect in shared aspects of their identities, from age to race to sexuality to class."

This is Evaristo's eighth book.