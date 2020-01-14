In a tweet, Akon who is of Senegalese said “just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.”

The rapper has earlier announced his plans for the futuristic "Crypto city" in 2018. He said at the time that the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The new city would also trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency known as AKoin.

The official website for the city said at the time it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.

Akon was born in Senegal. At age 7 he moved to Union City, New Jersey, according to his website.

He known for songs such as "Locked Up," "Lonely" and "Oh Africa,". However, he more recognized as a business man than a musician these days.

His most recent venture is the Akon Lighting Africa which is providing solar power to African countries.

In an interview with CNN Akon said "I really want to make the biggest impact in Africa for sure. If I could have my way, Africa would be the United States of Africa."