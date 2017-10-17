Erotic: Ifeanyi's naughty evening at the office [Pt. 42]

Kunle rubbed his palm across his face as he sat up in bed. It took a little over five seconds for everything to come back to him. Yes, he was in his house but why had he just woken up feeling all so different?

It all went back to the crazy party over at Ifeanyi’s place. Who would have predicted the party would be such a blast. Sure, it was a ‘anything can happen’ party but then it had turned to a ‘everything happened’ party. So much so that he had even bagged one ass home. Fuck! Now it all hit him hard as he looked to his side and it was empty. He was all alone in bed.

Where was the lady he had come with? Jesus! Kunle shouted as he jumped out of bed naked. He ran to the living room, it was all empty. He dashed to the kitchen, perhaps she was trying to fix him an early breakfast. He sure needed it after all the work he had put in last night but she was not there. Kunle calmed down and thought of all the possible scenarios that could be.

The height of it all been that he had probably come home with a witch and she had disappeared. Wait, he could not had fucked a witch na. Witches were not supposed to moan or scream like that but then again how were they expected to moan? Who had ever fucked a witch to be honest?. Kunle kept playing different scenarios in his head as he walked to the bathroom in hope that she might be there.

As he expected, she was not. For the second time since he woke up, he rubbed his forehead. He walked dejectedly back to his bedroom and sat on the bed. He had no idea who he could even call to ask anything concerning the lady. Wait, he did not even know her name. He slapped his hand on his forehead as he remembered everything in details about last night.

He had stood by the wall watching as Ifeanyi had gone over to welcome Kene and the two hotties with him. He knew he should have gone with Ifeanyi, who knew.. maybe he could have scored with one of the ladies. But he just did not seem to be in the mood. He hated to admit it but Amaka’s behavior had really gotten to him. Like she was his one sure fuck, he had not planned to come hunting throughout the party.

He shook his head as he thought of Frank spanking that fat ass of hers as he fucked her. Oh well, he might just drink himself to the brink and find somewhere to crash.

“You are not feeling the party of what?” A feminine voice asked from behind. He turned around to see a giant of a lady. Even in the dark, he could tell she was not pretty with the crooked pointed nose ruining any chance she might have had at been called a beauty. But that was where her flaws ended, her body on its own was that of a goddess.

She was about six foot tall, just around the same height as he was but the heels she had on made it seem like she was taller. Her hips were so wide that Kunle knew there was no two ways about it, she was definitely packing a bomb of an ass behind her. And her boobs were so huge that he was already picturing his face been suffocated by them.

“Not just in the mood, I would rather be doing something else”. Kunle said nonchalantly when in reality his dick was rising to attention. She paused as she looked him over, was she sizing him up?. Kunle raised an eyebrow.

“What would you rather be doing then?” she finally asked.

“Fucking” Kunle said as he took a sip out of his drink. It was a ‘anything could happen’ party and if she felt he was too direct, she could always walk away. He had nothing to lose. Then her reaction had shocked him.

She had bursted out laughing while he looked at her in a confused manner.

“I can relate” She said when she finally stopped laughing.

“You can relate?” Kunle asked just to be sure of what he had heard her say.

“Yes, I would rather have a dick pounding my pussy right now than drinking and dancing.”.

Kunle was on full alert. Looking at the lady before him properly now, she did not look so ugly.

Infact he could bet she would give Agbani Darego a run for her money. Or maybe it was just the alcohol kicking in, beauty is in the eyes of the beerholder. Whatever it was, it did not matter as a few minutes later they had found themselves in the bathroom fucking like one had pissed the other off.

It was all going well or so Kunle had thought till Tess had walked in on them.

At first he had been confused as what to do. Should he continue or excuse themselves? But then thought of putting on a show for Tess had kept his dick rock hard.

At the end, he had put on quite a show for her that made him proud of himself. Watching her play with herself had just been the crowning moment. He had thought about fucking her too but dismissed the thought almost immediately.

Anyway, he had ended up coming home with the lady and they had fucked till 4am.

And now she was missing. Kunle reached for his phone, time to call Tess. Perhaps she might have an idea who the lady was. As he swiped his phone to unlock, he was hit with a text.

*Thank for everything, I really needed a good fuck and You came through. I let myself out while you were asleep. Perhaps we could hook up some other time. Who knows?*

There was no name attached to the text so Kunle dialed the number it had come from. It was switched off.

He shook his head but then he had to admit it had been a really good fuck.