Nigerians express fear and concern after U.S. Embassy Abuja suspends visa appointments

Nigerians express fear and suspicion after the U.S. Embassy in Abuja shuts down visa appointments, days after evacuating staff over rising security threats.

Anxiety is spreading across Nigeria’s capital after the U.S. Embassy in Abuja abruptly suspended visa appointments, sparking widespread concern about possible security threats.

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In a short notice posted on X (formerly Twitter), the U.S. Mission Nigeria announced:

“U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue.”

U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment. pic.twitter.com/BO45qePlRs — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) April 9, 2026

While the statement appeared administrative on the surface, many Nigerians believe the timing suggests something more serious.

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However, the Nigerian government has pushed back on these concerns, insisting that the country remains safe.

In a recent response, officials stated that “Nigeria is not unsafe" , as the Federal Government counters U.S. claims of high security risk across the country, urging citizens and the international community not to panic.

“Something sinister is definitely cooking"

An alarmed individual

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Social media reactions were immediate and intense.

One user, 0xmonac, wrote, “Something sinister is definitely cooking...the US cannot just come out of the blue and then close its Embassy in Abuja...something is cooking.”

Something sinister is definitely cooking and if the Nigeria government knows that they are not complicit with whatever it is that is happening or going to happen then they should be at the top of their toes to uncover whichever deadly attack is going to happen.



I mean the US… — 0xmonac (@0xmonac) April 9, 2026

Another user, Plateau Asian girl (@CatiaKyen), advised everyone to be vigilant.

“This feels like they're seeing something the rest of us aren't seeing yet. I saw a video of suspected Fulani terrorists in one location in Abuja earlier today, then now this? Nigerians, let's prioritise safety and vigilance this period.”

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This feels like they're seeing something the rest of us aren't seeing yet. I saw video of suspected Fulani terrorists in one location in Abuja earlier today, then now this?

Nigerians, let's prioritize safety and vigilance this period. https://t.co/qjLsHvsbpa — Plateau Asian girl🌟 (@CatiaKyen) April 9, 2026

For others, the implications go beyond fear and into disorder.

Manjul Vic (@VictorManjul) pointed out that “Soon Nigerians will be in Cotonou for visa interviews… Businesses are leaving; now governmental institutions? We are in on a long thing.”

Soon Nigerians will be in Cotonou for Visa interviews & Clearance🫵😪💔



Businesses are leaving, now governmental institutions?



We are in on a long thing😪 https://t.co/mCfzJ5fkeA — Manjul Vic🦅 (@VictorManjul) April 9, 2026

Linked to recent security warnings and staff evacuation

Street violence

The embassy’s decision did not happen in isolation.

It comes just days after the U.S. evacuated some staff and issued a “do not travel” warning over security concerns .

That report highlighted growing fears over terror threats, violent attacks , and increasing instability, particularly in and around major cities, as reported by Pulse Nigeria.

Nigeria has, in recent months, witnessed a troubling pattern of insecurity.

Insurgent-linked violence in the North has been accompanied by attacks and vandalism of public infrastructure in other regions.

These incidents have heightened fears that Nigeria’s security challenges may be spreading closer to the federal capital .

“They’ve received intelligence."

Many Nigerians believe the embassy’s move is based on classified security intelligence.

Whats really happening? In years and even decades, i haven't heard of US staff evacuated of Nigeria as a result of insecurity. That's how bad it is. It seems that they have received some intelligence. — One Voice (@speakout24) April 9, 2026

User @speakout24 wrote: “What’s really happening? In years… I haven’t heard of the US staff evacuated… It seems that they have received some intelligence.”

In response, @astracoth added: “Abuja came under attack today… they had to quickly take cautionary measures.”

Another user, Judging Politics_Network (@U2Tsatsu), claimed: “They’re the intelligence. They’re acting it out.”

These reactions reflect a growing belief that foreign governments may be acting on threats not yet disclosed publicly.

Rising frustration over insecurity

An overwhelmed and frustrated man

Beyond speculation, the situation has reignited criticism of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Levi ‘Olaníyì’ Ezechukwu (@OfficialLevi_O) wrote: “This is bad for Nigeria.”

THE ER NURSE (@pastorchristob1) added: “Abuja, the seat of the government of Nigeria, is under threat… how did we get here?”

Others referenced past incidents of violence, including the 2010 Abuja Independence Day bombing , to highlight long-standing security concerns in the country.

Another history we did forget quickly as a Nigerian is anytime Northerners are not in Power they tend to manipulate insecurity in Abuja, if we can remember vividly in 2004 when Obasanjo was the President from Southern Nigeria they (Northerners) comes up with Sariah mayhem, 2010… — Agba Kaso (@KazeemMaranroo1) April 9, 2026

Between precaution and panic

For now, visa operations continue at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos, and emergency services remain available in Abuja. There has also been no official confirmation of an imminent attack.

However, the combination of staff evacuation, travel warnings, and now embassy service disruption has created a sense of unease that is difficult to ignore.