Boko Haram attacks military base in Borno, kills second Army General in 6 months

Jihadists in northeast Nigeria killed 18 troops including a brigadier general in an assault on a military base, the second killing of a high-ranking officer in six months.

Jihadists in northeast Nigeria killed 18 troops including a brigadier general in an assault on a military base, the second killing of a high-ranking officer in six months.

Boko Haram insurgents attack a military base in Borno, killing Brigadier-General O.O. Braimah and several soldiers, marking the second Army General killed in six months.

The exact number of soldiers killed in an attack on a military installation in Borno State by militants from the Islamic State (IS) backed faction of Boko Haram is yet to be confirmed.

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The military sources revealed that the incident happened on Wednesday night when the insurgents came very close to the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area and eventually attacked them.

They shot at the military facilities sporadically, and besides inflicting numerous casualties, including Brigadier-General O. Braimah, the source said the attackers used explosives and heavy gunfire.

Late Brigadier-General O. Braimah, Army General, killed in Boko Haram Attack in Borno State.

Besides the recovered dead bodies, many other soldiers were severely injured while a number of personnel who are yet to be determined are still missing.

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“He was killed last night along with the Imam of the Brigade, many officers and soldiers. The attack lasted several hours. The camp is Benishek along Damaturu Road; it’s very unfortunate,” a source told said.

One more source said, "This is Brigadier General O.O. Braimah, 29 Brigade Commander in Benishek, who was killed with other senior staff officers yesterday."

Boko Haram militants attacked three military bases in Baga, Buratai, and Ajilari, near Maiduguri, in March 2026

Recently, Boko Haram and its ISWAP faction have launched numerous and well-coordinated attacks on various military and police facilities in Borno State, killing soldiers, police officers, and even civilians. Besides, the terrorists have forced security forces into intense firefights.

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In March, Boko Haram militants attacked three military bases in Baga, Buratai, and Ajilari, near Maiduguri. Their main aim was to wreck the forward operating positions and demoralise the troops.

Additional troops from the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Civilian JTF finally drove out the attackers, but these attacks made the insurgents' capacity to fight on several fronts clear.

More or less at the same time, ISWAP-related militants attacked a Forward Base near Banki junction on Bama, Gwaza Road, killing an Army Major and several soldiers. The assaulting troops came in coordinated units, overpowering the stationed army before pulling out after hours of heavy shooting.

Earlier this year, a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army and some of his men have been killed following a deadly attack by suspected Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists on Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources said the officer, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Umar Farouq, was in charge of military operations in Kukawa and was wounded in action, but unfortunately died while being conveyed to Maiduguri for treatment.

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Also, on the 26th of January, 2026, seven military personnel, including a newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel, were killed in an ambush by the terrorists.