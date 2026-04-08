Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, unleashes 5,000 community guards to tackle rising insecurity

Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja unveils 5,000 community guards to counter the high levels of insecurity in Ibadan.

Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja unveils 5,000 community guards to counter the high levels of insecurity in Ibadan.

Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja deploys 5,000 community guards across Ibadan to counter high levels of insecurity, support the police, and enhance security and safety in Oyo State.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Tuesday, unveiled 5,000 newly recruited and trained community security personnel, known as Ibadan Guards.

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This move is to help tackle rising insecurity across all 11 local governments of Ibadanland and support existing security agencies.

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja at the inauguration ceremony of the Ibadan Community Guard held at the Olubadan Palace.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” he said. “This community initiative provides a structured platform for collective vigilance and will help strengthen our internal security system.”

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He added that the presence of the guards would not only deter crime but also boost investor confidence in Ibadan by creating a safer environment for businesses and residents.

Ladoja stressed that the initiative is not meant to replace government security agencies but to work alongside them for more effective policing. He noted that collaboration between the guards and law enforcement would be key to its success.

Mrs Onikepo Akande

Also speaking at the event, Onikepo Akande, who chairs the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee, said the programme was designed to complement existing government security structures.

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According to her, the initiative aims to ensure that communities, neighbourhoods, and residential areas remain safe through collective responsibility and local participation.

This development is in line with the rise in insecurity in some parts of Oyo state and the country at large, where there has been an increase in community security outfits to assist overstretched law enforcement agents.

Amotekun Corps

In recent times, such organisations have emerged, and there is even the Amotekun Corps that has been established in other south-western states for handling issues of kidnapping, armed robbery, and banditry.

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These kinds of initiatives could enhance intelligence gathering and response to emergencies, especially in densely populated places like Ibadan.