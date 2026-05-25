Aproko doctor warns Nigerians against consumption of spoiled tomatoes

Popular health influencer Aproko Doctor warns that "Ata Esha" (spoiled tomatoes) can contain aflatoxins, which are linked to liver cancer and stunted growth in children.

Popular health influencer Aproko Doctor warns that "Ata Esha" (spoiled tomatoes) can contain aflatoxins, which are linked to liver cancer and stunted growth in children.

Aproko Doctor warns Nigerians against eating spoiled tomatoes and fungus-infested foods, saying they may contain aflatoxins linked to liver cancer and stunted growth in children.

Aproko Doctor said spoiled tomatoes, known as “Ata Esha” or “Awarawa,” may contain harmful fungi and aflatoxins.

He warned that regular consumption of contaminated foods can increase the risk of liver cancer and health problems in children.

The doctor advised Nigerians to avoid mouldy foods, store food properly, and stop cutting off rotten parts to eat the rest.

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Popular Nigerian health influencer and medical doctor, Chinonso Egemba, has warned Nigerians against eating spoiled tomatoes and other fungus-infested food items commonly known in local markets as “Ata Esha” or “Awarawa,” saying regular consumption could expose people to dangerous health conditions, including liver cancer.

The doctor, popularly called Aproko Doctor, shared the warning in a viral health advisory posted on X on Monday, where he explained that some rotten tomatoes sold in markets may contain harmful fungi capable of producing toxic substances known as aflatoxins.

“This tomato commonly called spoiled tomatoes (Ata Esha) or awarawa… there’s a poison inside this tomato that a lot of you don’t know about, but you’re eating it every day,” he said.

Experts warn that once mould is visible on the surface, toxic fungi have often already spread through the entire tomato, making it unsafe to simply "cut off" the bad part.

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According to him, the whitish substances often seen inside damaged tomatoes are signs of fungal contamination, not harmless decay as many people assume.

“Those white things inside the tomato is caused by a fungus that produces a toxin known as aflatoxin… aflatoxin has been shown to actually cause liver cancer in adults. If you give it to children, it can cause stunted growth as well as other things,” he added.

Aflatoxins are toxic compounds produced by fungi, especially Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, which thrive in warm and humid environments. Health experts say these fungi can contaminate food crops during harvesting, processing, transportation, or poor storage.

Beyond tomatoes, Aproko Doctor noted that foods such as maize, onions, groundnuts, pepper, and grains can also become contaminated when kept in damp places or poorly ventilated storage facilities.

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Aflatoxins can also contaminate maize, groundnuts, and grains if they are stored in humid or damp conditions.

He warned that many consumers unknowingly buy such food items because they are cheaper than fresh produce, especially amid rising food prices across Nigeria.

“You might think you are saving money by eating this type of tomato, but you are actually risking your life,” he said.

The medical doctor also raised concerns that some restaurants and food vendors may still use spoiled ingredients after cutting away visibly rotten parts, even though the contamination may have already spread inside the food.

He advised Nigerians to avoid food items with unusual smells, visible mould, or dampness, stressing that proper storage in cool and dry conditions remains one of the best ways to reduce fungal growth and food contamination.

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While spoiled produce is cheaper, health authorities stress that the long-term cost of treating liver complications far outweighs the temporary savings on "Awarawa" tomatoes.

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Health authorities have repeatedly warned about the dangers linked to aflatoxin exposure. According to the National Cancer Institute, long-term exposure to aflatoxins has been associated with increased risk of liver cancer and other serious health complications.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency had also previously cautioned residents against consuming fungus-infested tomatoes, especially those showing white, green, or black patches, describing them as unsafe for human consumption.