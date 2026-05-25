Police reject ₦500 million bribe, arrest suspect and seize Canadian Loud worth ₦7.8 billion

Zone 2 Police Command briefing news journalists in front of a Maryland Lagos residential building with arrested kingpin Eke Ifeanyi Henry seen from behind, alongside seized bags of Canadian Loud cannabis and mobile phones.

Zone 2 Police Command briefing news journalists in front of a Maryland Lagos residential building with arrested kingpin Eke Ifeanyi Henry seen from behind, alongside seized bags of Canadian Loud cannabis and mobile phones.

The Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force has made a major breakthrough in its anti-narcotics campaign after its operatives rejected a massive ₦500 million bribe to intercept an international drug syndicate.

Police approved the arrest and rejected a ₦500 million cash bribe on the spot.

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The seized "Canadian Loud" is valued at a whopping ₦7.8 billion.

The operation is expected to disrupt major international drug supply chains in Lagos.

Investigations are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the cartel.

The Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force, over the weekend, raided a residential building in the Maryland area of Lagos State, uncovering a massive haul of illicit drugs worth a staggering ₦7.8 billion.

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The high-stakes operation targeted the inflow of foreign synthetic drugs into Nigeria and led to the immediate arrest of key members of the trafficking network, including the prime kingpin behind the multi-billion naira consignment, officially identified as Eke Ifeanyi Henry.

In a dramatic twist during the raid, the suspects reportedly offered a mouth-watering ₦500 million cash bribe to pervert the course of justice, which was flatly rejected by the uncompromising police personnel on the scene.

Police say Lagos remains a key target for international drug cartels, who smuggle strong illegal substances into the country through maritime routes to avoid detection at land borders.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed that the decisive crackdown occurred when officers of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), collaborating with local divisional detectives, stormed a hideout in the Maryland axis of Lagos State.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Jimoh

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Recovered items include:

Thousands of packs of “Canadian Loud” cannabis

A large international shipment worth billions of naira

₦500 million in cash allegedly offered as a bribe

Vehicles used for distribution by the cartel

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According to officials, the breakthrough means the police have successfully disrupted a vital financial and logistical route required for the cartel's operations to survive in the West African subregion.

"Canadian Loud" is a specially engineered, indoor-grown variant of cannabis with exceptionally high THC levels.

Canadian Loud synthetic cannabis buds

It is often smuggled into Nigeria and sold at premium prices in urban areas, contributing to rising drug abuse concerns.

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Reacting to the development, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, highly commended the integrity of the arresting team, stating that the operation's success validates ongoing structural discipline and sets a new ethical benchmark for the Force.

FCT Police Command Commissioner, Tunji Disu. [Facebook]

Police leadership believes the historic refusal of the half-billion naira bribe will send a strong message to local and international criminal syndicates operating within Nigeria.

The development is also expected to boost public confidence, improve internal security metrics, and protect thousands of vulnerable youths.

Despite the successful arrests, tactical teams are still expected to conduct wider sweeps across suspected border entry points before the syndicate's network can be completely dismantled. Collaborations with international anti-narcotics agencies are reportedly ongoing.

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